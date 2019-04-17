Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Job Surge Damps Rate Cut Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Employment grew strongly in the Australian economy in March, damping expectations of an interest rate cut in coming months and lifting the Australian dollar.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.0% in March from 4.9% in February, as expected by economists.

The number of people employed rose by 25,700, compared with an expected 15,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The number of people in full-time work rose by 48,300, while those in part-time work fell by 22,600.

Workforce participation rose to 65.7% from 65.6% in February and a consensus expectation of 65.6%.

The Australian dollar pushed toward US$0.72 on the data.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is watching trends in the job market closely, amid expectations that a slowdown in the economy through 2018 will eventually push up unemployment.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has spoken of a growing tension between what has been consistently strong employment growth over recent years against what has been a sharp slowdown in growth, led by softer consumer spending.

Against that backdrop, evidence of weakness in the job market would likely prime the RBA to cut its official cash rate, joining other central banks that have recently turned dovish amid signs of a slowdown in the world economy.

The official cash rate has been stuck at a record low of 1.5% since August 2016.

There is an argument that the slowdown in the economy since mid-2018 has been the result of an unusual confluence of forces that are not permanent. Among these is caution among business ahead of a federal election in May, a tightening in lending standards for banks, and falling house prices, which are showing tentative signs of slowing.

Globally, China's growth outlook has improved a little, while markets are encouraged by steps to resolve trade tensions with the U.S.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Euro steady on improved economic views, euro zone PMIs awaited
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:08pHouse Democrats Subpoenaed Nine Banks in Trump Finance Probe -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:04pAsian shares off nine-month peak, European PMIs in focus
RE
10:58pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : International symposium considers WTO reform for a sustainable world economy
PU
10:49pNikkei retreats from 4-1/2-month high; Canon dives on earnings warning
RE
10:39pFed's policy stance will be favourable for China's capital flows - FX regulator
RE
10:33pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - April 19
PU
10:24pJapan's Aso to travel to U.S. April 25 for meeting with Mnuchin - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China - sources
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : making 'steady progress' on path to 737 MAX software certification - CEO
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : ASML rejects Samsung's involvement in IP theft case with ri..
4DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Major automakers fear Trump 'grenade' - imposing U.S. auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About