Australian Job Surge Damps Rate Cut Expectations

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Employment grew strongly in the Australian economy in March, damping expectations of an interest rate cut in coming months and lifting the Australian dollar.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.0% in March from 4.9% in February, as expected by economists.

The number of people employed rose by 25,700, compared with an expected 15,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The number of people in full-time work rose by 48,300, while those in part-time work fell by 22,600.

Workforce participation rose to 65.7% from 65.6% in February and a consensus expectation of 65.6%.

The Australian dollar pushed toward US$0.72 on the data.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is watching trends in the job market closely, amid expectations that a slowdown in the economy through 2018 will eventually push up unemployment.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has spoken of a growing tension between what has been consistently strong employment growth over recent years against what has been a sharp slowdown in growth, led by softer consumer spending.

Against that backdrop, evidence of weakness in the job market would likely prime the RBA to cut its official cash rate, joining other central banks that have recently turned dovish amid signs of a slowdown in the world economy.

The official cash rate has been stuck at a record low of 1.5% since August 2016.

There is an argument that the slowdown in the economy since mid-2018 has been the result of an unusual confluence of forces that are not permanent. Among these is caution among business ahead of a federal election in May, a tightening in lending standards for banks, and falling house prices, which are showing tentative signs of slowing.

Globally, China's growth outlook has improved a little, while markets are encouraged by steps to resolve trade tensions with the U.S.

