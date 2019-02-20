Australian Jobs Growth Accelerates in January

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia added significantly more jobs than expected in January, led by a sharp jump in full-time employment, to ease fears about the economic outlook.

Australia's unemployment rate was unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 5.0% in January, in line with economists' expectations.

The number of people employed rose by 39,100, compared with an expected 15,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The outcome sent the Australian dollar sharply higher against the U.S. dollar, briefly reclaiming a position above 0.7200.

The number of people in full-time work rose by 65,400 in January, while those in part-time work fell by 26,300.

The bureau said its seasonally adjusted workforce participation rate rose to 65.7% in January from 65.6% in December and compared with a market expectation of 65.6%.

The employment data come amid increasing scrutiny of the job market after the Reserve Bank of Australia abandoned talk of raising interest rates earlier this month, spooked by growing uncertainty around the outlook for consumer spending, a big driver of GDP growth.

In minutes of its February 5 policy meeting, published Tuesday, the RBA said the "outlook for consumption continued to be one of the key uncertainties for the forecasts for the domestic economy."

The RBA has adopted a neutral policy bias, saying the outlook for the economy is now "more evenly balanced."

Consumers are facing stiff headwinds in the form of falling house prices, weak wages growth, rising mortgage interest rates, and record household debt.

The RBA has grown less certain about how consumers are standing up to those pressures since December when the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported unexpectedly weak third-quarter GDP growth.

An update on growth in the economy is due to be published in early March.

The RBA is still betting there will be further progress in reducing unemployment, lifting wages and inflation.

The RBA has left its cash rate on hold at a record low 1.5% since mid-2016. RBA Gov. Philip Lowe is set to speak on the economy before parliament on Friday.

