Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Jobs Growth Accelerates in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:51pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia added significantly more jobs than expected in January, led by a sharp jump in full-time employment, to ease fears about the economic outlook.

Australia's unemployment rate was unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 5.0% in January, in line with economists' expectations.

The number of people employed rose by 39,100, compared with an expected 15,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The outcome sent the Australian dollar sharply higher against the U.S. dollar, briefly reclaiming a position above 0.7200.

The number of people in full-time work rose by 65,400 in January, while those in part-time work fell by 26,300.

The bureau said its seasonally adjusted workforce participation rate rose to 65.7% in January from 65.6% in December and compared with a market expectation of 65.6%.

The employment data come amid increasing scrutiny of the job market after the Reserve Bank of Australia abandoned talk of raising interest rates earlier this month, spooked by growing uncertainty around the outlook for consumer spending, a big driver of GDP growth.

In minutes of its February 5 policy meeting, published Tuesday, the RBA said the "outlook for consumption continued to be one of the key uncertainties for the forecasts for the domestic economy."

The RBA has adopted a neutral policy bias, saying the outlook for the economy is now "more evenly balanced."

Consumers are facing stiff headwinds in the form of falling house prices, weak wages growth, rising mortgage interest rates, and record household debt.

The RBA has grown less certain about how consumers are standing up to those pressures since December when the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported unexpectedly weak third-quarter GDP growth.

An update on growth in the economy is due to be published in early March.

The RBA is still betting there will be further progress in reducing unemployment, lifting wages and inflation.

The RBA has left its cash rate on hold at a record low 1.5% since mid-2016. RBA Gov. Philip Lowe is set to speak on the economy before parliament on Friday.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39pChina local government revenues fall short of 2018 targets - paper
RE
08:34pAsia shares steady after Fed minutes, Aussie rallies
RE
08:21pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : 24th Annual National Ethanol Conference
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : 2019 Aerial Devices and Fall Protection Workshops!
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : CARB Seeking Participants for Agricultural Tractor and Mobile Equipment Survey
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Congratulations to the 2019 Common Threads Honorees!
PU
07:52pOil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
RE
07:51pAustralian Jobs Growth Accelerates in January
DJ
07:48pWarriors on Trade, Trump and Xi Face a Similar Challenge at Home
DJ
07:47pDOLLAR INDEX : steady after Fed minutes, trade issues back in view
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdog
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
3Oil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G at nearly $2,000
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : DOJ, SEC Subpoena J&J for Talc Safety Information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.