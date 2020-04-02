Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian PCI®: Construction index falls to lowest level since 2013

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:53pm EDT

In a worrying sign for conditions ahead, March also showed a steep decline in the Australian PCI® index for new orders (down 10.3 points to 35.4).

Download full report

Ai Group Head of Policy, Peter Burn, said: 'The decline in Australia's construction industry deepened in March as the Australian PCI® fell to 37.9 points. Despite house building activity remaining resilient in 2020 to date, ongoing declines in commercial, engineering and apartment activity saw the construction sector's performance in March record its sharpest monthly contraction in almost seven years. There was wide reporting of weaker demand conditions during the month. Construction businesses linked this to economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had dampened client confidence, increased risk aversion and lowered investment demand. In terms of the outlook, conditions look more fragile than they have for some time with new orders dropping sharply into negative territory with particular weakness in the pipelines of new work in the commercial and apartment sectors on a nationwide basis,' Dr Burn said.

HIA Economist, Angela Lillicrap, said: 'Home building activity has recorded its fourth consecutive month of growth in March providing further evidence that the market started the year off looking up. Restrictions on trade have impacted the house building new orders index which contracted further in March. Consumers often delay purchasing decisions during times of economic uncertainty,' Ms Lillicrap said.

Australian PCI® - Key Findings for March:

  • March marked a 19th consecutive month of contraction in the Australian PCI® (down 4.8 points to 37.9).
  • Across the construction industry, activity (down 6.0 points to 39.1) and new orders (down 10.3 points to 35.4) continued to contract in March, and at steeper rates than in February. Continued job declines were also in evidence with the employment index at its lowest level in eight months (down 0.5 points to 36.4).
  • Of the four construction sectors in the Australian PCI®, the house building sector indicated modest growth for a fourth consecutive month (up 0.3 points to 53.2, trend), but the apartment (down 1.5 points to 31.9) and commercial construction (down 1.6 points to 35.1) sectors contracted at a steeper rate than in February. Contraction in engineering construction activity eased slightly (up 2.0 points to 42.2).
  • Cost pressures remain evident in the construction industry with the input prices index increasing by 2.8 points to 71.0 in March. The selling prices index dropped a further 3.6 points to 39.4, indicating that rising input costs are not, on average, being passed on to customers.
  • Growth in wages also continued in March, at a relatively similar rate to the previous month (up 0.6 points to 54.2).

View all Economic Indicators

Seasonally adjusted

Index this month

Change from last month

12 month average

Trend

Index this month

Change from last month

12 month average

Australian PCI®

37.9

-4.8

41.4

House building

53.2

0.3

46.0

Activity

39.1

-6.0

41.5

Apartments

31.9

-1.5

35.2

Employment

36.4

-0.5

41.3

Engineering

42.2

2.0

41.7

New Orders

35.4

-10.3

40.6

Commercial

35.1

-1.6

42.7

Supplier Deliveries

42.8

0.9

43.2

Input Prices

71.0

2.8

67.2

Selling Prices

39.4

-3.6

39.9

Average Wages

54.2

0.6

58.3

Capacity Utilisation (% - seasonally adjusted)

71.9

-4.3

75.3

Results above 50 points indicate expansion. All indexes for sectors in the Australia PCI® are reported in trend terms (Henderson 13-month filter).

Background: The Ai Group/HIA Australian PCI® is a seasonally adjusted national composite index based on the diffusion indexes for activity, orders/new business, deliveries and employment with varying weights. An Australian PCI® reading above 50 points indicates that construction activity is generally expanding; below 50, that it is declining. The distance from 50 is indicative of the strength of the expansion or decline.

Next Australian PCI® released: 5 May

Media Enquiries
Tony Melville (Ai Group) - 0419 190 347
Angela Lillicrap (HIA Economist) - 02 6245 1366

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pAAAA AUSTRALIAN AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET ASSOCIATI : Auto Industry Welcomes COVID-19 Stimulus Payments
PU
09:25pAirbnb lowers internal valuation to $26 billion as coronavirus hits bookings
RE
09:24pWhat's in the U.S. small business rescue programme?
RE
09:22pSterling to regain some lost ground but forecasts slashed
RE
09:20pDollar strength consolidates as global recession looms
RE
09:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, BiH sign MOU on medical science cooperation
PU
09:16pMnuchin says small business rescue loans launch Friday, despite lender confusion
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pSingapore PMI Fell to Record Low in March, IHS Markit Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5CENOVUS ENERGY INC. : CENOVUS ENERGY : backs further curtailment as Alberta mulls global oil cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group