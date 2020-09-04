Australian PM Says Country Could Open to New Zealand Visitors by December

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Australia's Prime Minister said the country could relax border restrictions by December to allow visitors from New Zealand cities that have been declared coronavirus-free.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he and New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern had discussed including New Zealand in Australia's plan to switch from blanket border restrictions between regions to restrictions on so-called hot spots where the virus is active. Mr. Morrison said the aim is to move to hot spot restrictions by Christmas.

"If there's no Covid in Christchurch, and there's no Covid in Queensland, then there's no reason (residents of) both of them can't come to Sydney," Mr. Morrison said. He said it would be up to New Zealand whether to accept Australian visitors.

Mr. Morrison said seven of Australia's eight states and territories have agreed to switch to the hot spot model, which he said could help lift Australia's hard-hit tourism industry. He said Western Australia state, which has a mining-heavy economy, was the hold out.

He said authorities were looking at switching inbound flights away from Sydney to include other cities.

