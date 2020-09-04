Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian PM Says Country Could Open to New Zealand Visitors by December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Australia's Prime Minister said the country could relax border restrictions by December to allow visitors from New Zealand cities that have been declared coronavirus-free.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he and New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern had discussed including New Zealand in Australia's plan to switch from blanket border restrictions between regions to restrictions on so-called hot spots where the virus is active. Mr. Morrison said the aim is to move to hot spot restrictions by Christmas.

"If there's no Covid in Christchurch, and there's no Covid in Queensland, then there's no reason (residents of) both of them can't come to Sydney," Mr. Morrison said. He said it would be up to New Zealand whether to accept Australian visitors.

Mr. Morrison said seven of Australia's eight states and territories have agreed to switch to the hot spot model, which he said could help lift Australia's hard-hit tourism industry. He said Western Australia state, which has a mining-heavy economy, was the hold out.

He said authorities were looking at switching inbound flights away from Sydney to include other cities.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aAustralian PM Says Country Could Open to New Zealand Visitors by December
DJ
12:08aTurkey extends layoff ban by two months
RE
12:02aNew UK car registrations slip in August, industry data shows
RE
09/04Oil falls 1% on lacklustre demand, set for biggest weekly drop since June
RE
09/03Wall Street's 'fear gauge' spikes but unlikely to be pointing to a market crash
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 GDP growth of 2.0%-2.5% - government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 GDP growth of 2.0%-2.5% -government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2021 gdp growth of 6.7% -government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 gdp growth of 2.0%-2.5% -government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, security l..
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia's largest shareholder Solidium raises stake to over 5%
5MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK prioritises safety ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group