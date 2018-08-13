Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid -- Update

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators.

On Monday, the CKI-led consortium and pipeline operator APA Group said they had formalized a conditional bid made mid-June. APA directors are recommending shareholders accept the offer, worth 12.98 billion Australian dollars.

But CKI will first need to satisfy Australia's antitrust regulator that a takeover won't harm competition or lead to higher domestic natural gas prices. The deal will also need to clear the country's Foreign Investment Review Board. In 2016, the Australian government blocked offers from State Grid Corp. of China and CKI to buy a majority stake in Ausgrid, an electricity network, on national security grounds.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the country is open to foreign investment, including from China, although Australia has closely vetted some recent deals.

APA operates more than 9,000 miles of gas pipelines in Australia that connect to 1.3 million homes and businesses, and owns or has interests in gas-storage facilities, gas-fired power stations and wind farms.

APA Chief Executive Michael McCormack said the board's acceptance of the offer showed its confidence the deal would overcome any regulatory hurdles.

"If it wasn't satisfied with the prospect, we wouldn't be where we are today," he said in an interview Monday.

CKI already is one of the largest foreign investors in Australian infrastructure. It owns SA Power Networks, an electricity distributor in South Australia state, Melbourne electricity supplier CitiPower, gas distributor Australian Gas Networks Ltd. as well as an electricity distributor and a renewable-energy transmission business in Victoria state. Last year, Canberra allowed it to buy utility Duet Group in a deal worth A$7.3 billion.

"Over nearly 20 years of investing in Australia, CKI has responsibly operated Australian infrastructure assets in accordance with the Australian regulatory frameworks. We are committed to maintaining that track record," CKI Deputy Managing Director Andy Hunter said.

The CKI-led group, which also includes CK Asset Holdings Ltd. and Power Assets Holdings Ltd., is promising to sell some local assets, mostly on the west coast, to address any concerns about market concentration. It also is promising to create a local management team if the deal goes ahead.

The offer is worth A$11 (about US$8) a share in cash, valuing APA at A$12.98 billion (US$9.47 billion), a roughly 12% premium to Friday's closing price.

APA hopes to put the deal to a shareholder vote in November, depending on the progress of regulatory approvals.

Victor Li, CKI's new chairman, is following in the footsteps of his father, Li Ka-shing, a billionaire who was known to be a fan of buying assets that offered stable returns.

The APA bid comes at a challenging time for the Li family's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. conglomerate, which owns a majority stake in CKI. Chinese competitors are eating away at its port and property businesses in Hong Kong and mainland China. Regulators have blocked bids worth more than $10 billion for a mobile phone operator in the U.K. and political uncertainty there also poses a risk since more than a third of its operating profit comes from the U.K.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com