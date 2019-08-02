Log in
Australian Retail Sales Are in Weakest Shape Since 1991 Recession

08/02/2019 | 03:31am EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's retailers are battling the toughest trading conditions since the economy last sunk into recession in 1991, raising the risk of accelerated job-shedding across the sector and keeping the brakes on economic growth.

Retail sales volumes rose by just 0.2% in the second quarter after a 0.1% fall in the first quarter. Sales for the year to June 30 edged up 0.2%, the worst result in 28 years, the government statistician said Friday.

The data highlighted a key reason why the Reserve Bank of Australia came off the sidelines in June for the first time since 2016 to cut official interest rates and backed that move up with a second cut in July.

Consumer spending began to deteriorate sharply in mid-2018 as a trifecta of soaring household debt, flat wage growth and tumbling house prices combined to keep wallets shut across the economy. And ensuing weak demand among consumers is expected to ensure tepid economic growth in the second quarter.

Car sales are also sliding, showing a lack of demand for big ticket items. The RBA is likely to state downgrades to its economic forecasts next week, while sticking to the message that further interest-rate cuts are likely.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe will likely to revisit the theme that interest rates alone can't restore the economy's strength and that government spending on infrastructure needs to be brought forward.

Overall, policy makers will remain watchful in the coming months to see if lower interest rates and income tax cuts rolled out at the start of July, are able to put some pep back into the economy.

The RBA is expected to keep its policy powder dry--meaning holding its cash rate at 1.0%--at a monthly board meeting on Tuesday, but economists are tipping at least one more interest-rate cut before the end of the year, with a follow-up in early 2020.

Mr. Lowe told markets last week to expect record-low interest rates to stay for the long haul.

The retail data wasn't all bad, with one bright spot in June sales, which rose 0.4% led by a big jump in clothing sales. Whether that was related to falling mortgage interest rates or a mid-year cold snap is unclear, but it offered some hope that store sales will improve over the months ahead.

Still, headwinds are likely to remain stiff as the latest batch of wage-growth data points firmly down. Major wage agreements negotiated at the enterprise level are much weaker than increases agreed to a year ago, according to government data.

"While the June [retail] report does not show a further worsening it underscores the very weak conditions across Australia's retail sector over the last year," said Matthew Hassan, senior economist at Westpac. "The key question going forward is the extent to which policy stimulus flows through to spending in the second half of the year."

Retailers have been laying off staff over the past year and the second-quarter data suggest there is more to come, with the National Australia Bank's monthly business survey showing retail floundering at the bottom of the heap.

Major retailers this week openly described conditions in the sector as those of recession. Department stores sales posted their third fall in four months in June as the sector continues feeling the combined heat of soft demand and accelerating online competition.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

