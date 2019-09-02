Australian Retail Sales Fall in July

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian consumer spending remained restrained in July despite income tax reductions and an interest rate cut delivered during the month.

Retail sales fell by 0.1% in July from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected a 0.2% rise.

The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the second of its two interest rate cuts this year in July, while Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has rolled out income-tax cuts targeted directly at boosting spending.

The strongest areas of retail spending in July were food and in cafes.

There is a possibility that Australia's economy contracted in the second quarter, with data set to be released Wednesday. A key brake on growth has been soft consumer spending with weak wages growth and high household debt at the heart of the matter.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com