Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Retail Sales Fall in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer spending remained restrained in July despite income tax reductions and an interest rate cut delivered during the month.

Retail sales fell by 0.1% in July from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected a 0.2% rise.

The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the second of its two interest rate cuts this year in July, while Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has rolled out income-tax cuts targeted directly at boosting spending.

The strongest areas of retail spending in July were food and in cafes.

There is a possibility that Australia's economy contracted in the second quarter, with data set to be released Wednesday. A key brake on growth has been soft consumer spending with weak wages growth and high household debt at the heart of the matter.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41pSouth Korea's Aekyung, KCGI to join bidding for Asiana Airlines - sources
RE
10:25pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : $1.5 Trillion Global Trade Finance Gap Frustrating Efforts to Deliver Crucial Jobs and Growth — ADB
PU
10:20pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover falls 0.1 per cent in July (Media Release)
PU
10:20pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Australia's first current account surplus in 44 years (Media Release)
PU
10:16pChina to impose anti-dumping tariffs on phenol imported from U.S., EU from September 6
RE
10:10pJFE SHOJI TRADE : Acquisition of Electrical steel processing company in Canada【PDF/77KB】
PU
09:50pAustralian Retail Sales Fall in July
DJ
09:32pOil falls as South Korea growth revision highlights trade war impact
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Stocks hurt by trade war, pound hit by no-deal Brexit fears
2Papua New Guinea to investigate terms of UBS loan
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : SHARE REPURCHASE
4SENEX ENERGY LTD : SENEX ENERGY : Surat Basin operations update
5COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Notice t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group