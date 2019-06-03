Log in
Australian Retail Sales Fell in April

06/03/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumers remained cautious in April, with retail sales falling in the month, weighed down by uncertainty ahead of a federal election in May.

Retail sales fell by 0.1% in April, compared with economists' expectation of a 0.2% increase.

Sales of household goods, clothing and at cafes were all weaker, while department store sales posted a solid gain.

Weak consumer spending has been behind a slowdown in the economy since mid-2018, as the approach of a federal election, flat wages growth, falling house prices and high household debt combined to restrain spending.

First quarter GDP growth data on Wednesday is expected to show the resource-rich economy growing at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis, with household consumption soft for a third straight quarter.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to cut interest rates after a policy meeting at 0430 GMT, citing low inflation, weak GDP growth, and the risk that unemployment will rise over coming months as key factors in the decision.

Interest rates have remained on hold since August 2016, with markets expecting the RBA could cut interest rates three times before the end of year.

Financial markets have priced in three cuts before the end of the year as the RBA moves aggressively to stimulate the economy, while also calling for the government to step up efforts to boost spending through tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

