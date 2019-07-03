Log in
Australian Retail Sales Rise Slightly in May

07/03/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer spending rebounded in May from a soft patch the previous month, as expectations rose that the central bank may be readying interest-rate cuts.

Retail sales rose by 0.1% in May, supported by stronger spending in cafes and on household goods while department-store sales fell, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Weaker consumer spending has dragged on the economy since mid-2018, slowing economic growth sharply. The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday, moving to bolster the resource-rich economy against an increasingly murky global outlook.

The RBA lowered its official cash rate to a record low 1.00%, down from 1.25%, adding to a cut in June, with policy makers highlighting the dispute of over trade between China and the U.S. that threatens to crimp global exports.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said that while the economy has not fallen into a hole, the pace of economic growth needs to accelerate to tighten the job market, encourage wages growth and return inflation back to the 2-3% target band. He has left open the prospect of further interest rate cuts if the economy does not improve.

The center-right government this week got their first big legislative victory since winning May elections, securing agreement with enough lawmakers for a A$158 billion tax cut package that could help to stimulate the economy.

Australia's economy has slowed sharply since mid-2018 as weak wages growth and record household debt have combined to damp consumer spending. Falling house prices have also put the brakes on spending, prompting the RBA to sharply revise down its outlook for the economy this year.

The central bank will publish revised economic forecast in August, where its expectations for GDP growth and inflation and unemployment are likely to be well short of target. That could frame the case for further interest-rate cuts.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

