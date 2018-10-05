Australian Retail Sales Rise in August

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian retail sales rose in August, with broad-based contributions led by department stores and rebounding from a soft outcome in July.

Retail sales rose by 0.3% in August from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Friday. The result compared with a 0.2% rise expected by economists, and follows a flat result in July.

Consumer spending was a big contributor to a solid second quarter GDP growth report published a month ago, but it came at the expense of a run down in household savings. So a cloud continues to hang over consumption in the second half of the year.

Spending is expected to cool off as headwinds such as rising mortgage interest rates sap confidence and tighten budgets.

Meanwhile, household debt has hit record levels at a time of ultra-benign wages growth. The mismatch has been identified by the Reserve Bank of Australia as a key risk to the economy.

The RBA has kept interest rates at record lows for more than two years in an effort to bolster hiring and lift incomes, but so far there have been few signs of a recovery in wages.

House prices have also been in a year-long retreat. Some economists expect the slide will extend over coming years. The impact on wealth creation and confidence is expected to damp spending further.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com