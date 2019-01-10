Australian Retail Sales Rise in November

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian retail sales grew solidly in November with consumers likely attracted by aggressive price discounting late in the month, easing fears of a broad slowdown in spending that threatens to slow the economy sharply.

Retail sales rose by 0.4% in November from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Friday, compared with a 0.3% rise expected by economists.

The better-than-expected outcome reflected strong demand for household goods, clothing and footwear. Sales for October weren't revised.

Still, many economists worry that household budgets are under strain due to high debt and weak income growth. House prices are in sharp retreat, especially in the larger cities of Sydney and Melbourne, adding to fears that consumer spending will pull back.

On Monday, data showed consumer confidence fell by 2.2% in early January from the prior week, with a clutch of negative news likely feeding the downbeat mood.

Fear of a slowdown in the economy has led market to price in a 30% probability that interest rates will be cut before the end of this year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is focused on the plight of consumer, keeping interest rates at record lows since 2016, and signaling recently that rates will remain low for some time to come.

