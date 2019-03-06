Australian Retail Sales Soft in January

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian consumers remained downbeat in January, with sales coming in weaker-than-expected over the month, led by a big fall in department store sales.

Retail sales rose 0.1% in January from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, compared with a 0.3% rise expected by economists.

Department store sales were down 2.1% on the month, following a 1.3% fall in December.

Consumers are under a spotlight with the economy slowing sharply in recent quarters in line with a retreat in spending, a construction slump and falls in house prices.

Data Wednesday showed GDP growth of just 0.2% over the quarter and 2.3% on-year.

The slowdown has troubled the Reserve Bank of Australia, which had been forecasting much stronger growth, saying a solid job market told a story that the economy was fundamentally sound.

Financial markets have priced in likely interest rate cuts before the end of the year. If delivered they would be the first cuts since mid-2016.

