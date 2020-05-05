Log in
Australian Retail Sales Surged in March Ahead of Lockdown

05/05/2020 | 10:12pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian retail sales jumped 8.5% in March from February as the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a surge in food sales as individuals prepared for lengthy isolation.

The boost in sales followed a rise of 0.6% in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Covid-19 heavily affected retail trade in March, said Ben James, a director at the ABS.

Social distancing regulations led to declines in sales at cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, as well as in discretionary spending on clothing, footwear and personal accessories, he said.

Still, March had both the strongest rise in food retailing as well as the sharpest fall in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services on record, the ABS said. Food retailing rose 24.1% in the month, while household goods retailing increased 9.1%, it said.

Sales in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services dropped 22.9%, while sales of clothing, footwear and personal accessories retailing fell 22.6%, and department stores eased 8.9%.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

