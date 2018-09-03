Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Retail Sales Unchanged in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 03:48am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian retail sales were weaker than expected in July, led by softness in department-store trading and household goods and clothing sales.

Retail sales were flat over the month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Monday, compared with a 0.3% rise expected by economists.

Despite the soft July result, consumer spending has proved fairly resilient so far in 2018. That's in the face of weak wages growth and record household debt.

Support has come from strong employment growth, with the jobless rate falling to a 6-year low of 5.3% in July, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at record lows for two years.

Second-quarter GDP growth data on Wednesday are expected to be solid, supported in part by robust consumer spending. Business conditions also remain upbeat.

Still, the outlook is less certain amid fears that falling house prices might erode consumer confidence over time, curbing spending.

House prices have been falling for almost a year, but so far the retreat has been relatively gentle.

CoreLogic's house price index for Australia's eight major cities fell by 0.3% on-month in August. House prices are 2.0% below a year earlier. The major cities of Sydney and Melbourne remain in focus, with Sydney prices down 5.6% on-year.

Banks have also started to raise mortgage lending rates in response to rising wholesale funding costs. That is raising doubts about confidence in the second half of the year.

All eyes are on the remaining major banks to see if they go down the same path in coming weeks.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT : - Upcoming Releases --
PU
04:36aOil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
RE
04:23aChina Aug Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 50.6 Vs 50.8 in Jul
DJ
04:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Africa agree to lift ties to new level
PU
03:48aAustralian Retail Sales Unchanged in July
DJ
03:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Alcohol consumption lowest in half a century (Media Release)
PU
03:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover relatively unchanged in July (Media Release)
PU
03:37aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Ministers draft blueprint to conclude RCEP
PU
03:29aNIKKEI : Asian stocks dip on trade, emerging market woes
RE
03:22aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : explores collaboration option with Hokkaido University
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : BRAZIL: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
2BREVILLE GROUP LTD : BREVILLE : Initial Director’s Interest Notice
3SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED : SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Divestment of Medical Waste Business Completed
4Oil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
5TerraCom Reports Record Full Year Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.