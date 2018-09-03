Australian Retail Sales Unchanged in July

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian retail sales were weaker than expected in July, led by softness in department-store trading and household goods and clothing sales.

Retail sales were flat over the month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Monday, compared with a 0.3% rise expected by economists.

Despite the soft July result, consumer spending has proved fairly resilient so far in 2018. That's in the face of weak wages growth and record household debt.

Support has come from strong employment growth, with the jobless rate falling to a 6-year low of 5.3% in July, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at record lows for two years.

Second-quarter GDP growth data on Wednesday are expected to be solid, supported in part by robust consumer spending. Business conditions also remain upbeat.

Still, the outlook is less certain amid fears that falling house prices might erode consumer confidence over time, curbing spending.

House prices have been falling for almost a year, but so far the retreat has been relatively gentle.

CoreLogic's house price index for Australia's eight major cities fell by 0.3% on-month in August. House prices are 2.0% below a year earlier. The major cities of Sydney and Melbourne remain in focus, with Sydney prices down 5.6% on-year.

Banks have also started to raise mortgage lending rates in response to rising wholesale funding costs. That is raising doubts about confidence in the second half of the year.

All eyes are on the remaining major banks to see if they go down the same path in coming weeks.

