Australian Retailers Lag Behind Global Leaders With Only 31.4% Offering Buy Online Pickup In-Store

OrderDynamics,
a Tecsys company, today released its Omni-2000
Research: Australia, finding that 31.4% of Australian retailers
offer buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS). Comparatively, 64.0% of UK
retailers offer click and collect services today. Australia lags behind
in this context. However, most retailers in Australia have an active
e-commerce business, at 84.3%. This is on par with the global average of
86.3% found in Omni-2000:
Global Research.
Based on results from the seven countries surveyed, it is clear that
omni-channel in Australia is still developing. To progress, Australian
retailers are prioritizing advertising BOPIS, educating customers
through FAQs and promoting pickup notifications.
Out of 299 Australia-based retailers with a minimum of 10 stores, key
findings include:
-
53.2% of omni-channel retailers offer basic, active inventory
visibility
-
14.0% of retailers provide free return deliveries
-
47.8% of retailers offer Buy Online Return In-Store
-
74.5% of omni-channel retailers advertise BOPIS on their web
page
-
94.7% of omni-channel retailers provide Click and Collect FAQs
While results prove Australia is progressing as a balanced and
developing market of omni-channel capabilities, this pace needs to
accelerate.
In accordance with the emerging trend of social media as a retail
channel, Australian shoppers are similarly gravitating toward this
option. However, most retailers are missing out on the opportunity as
only 5.3% of omni-channel retailers sell on Instagram.
Active inventory visibility, highlighting if an item is in-stock or
out-of-stock online, is also declining at an alarming rate. Of
Australian retailers surveyed, only 33.8% show basic, active inventory
visibility. Decreased visibility remains a global problem among
retailers. This is important because it heightens the chance of losing
customers to another retailer’s site.
“The market in Australia holds quite a bit of potential for
omni-channel,” said Nick McLean, president, OrderDynamics. “While
opportunities for growth are apparent, many retailers are making
significant advances. It will be exciting to see how this trend evolves
in 2019.”
Click
here to access Omni-2000 Research: Australia.
