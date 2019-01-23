Australian Unemployment Rate Falls

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia's job market was buoyant in December, with more jobs created over the month than expected, helping to calm fears about slowing consumer spending that has the potential to derail economic growth in the year ahead.

The unemployment rate fell to a lower-than-expected 5.0% in December from 5.1% in November. Economists expected an unemployment rate of 5.1% for the month.

The number of people employed rose by 21,600, compared with an expected 18,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The number of people in full-time work fell by 3,000 in December, while those in part-time work rose by 24,600.

Participation in the workforce fell to 65.6% in December from 65.7% in November and against a consensus expectation of 65.7%.

The ABS measures of underemployment and labor-market underutilization both fell in December.

Jobs growth has been a bright spot in the economy, but the outlook is becoming murky as consumers grow cautious in response to falling house prices, flat wages and high debts.

A more pronounced economic slowdown in China is a further threat to the Australian economy in 2019, with financial markets pricing in a strong chance the next move in interest rates will be down.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish new economic forecasts in early February. The central bank is widely expected to lower its GDP growth forecasts, and come under pressure to adopt a more balanced view of the outlook.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com