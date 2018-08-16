Australian Unemployment Rate Falls in July

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia's jobless rate dropped to its lowest level for many months in July after a strong gain in full-time work was more than offset by weakness in part-time employment.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in July from 5.4% in the previous month, whereas economists had expected an unchanged outcome.

The number of people employed fell by 3,900, compared with an expected 15,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The number of people in full-time work rose by 19,300, while those in part-time work fell by 23,200.

The bureau said its seasonally adjusted workforce participation rate fell to 65.5% from 65.7% in June and below consensus expectations of an unchanged outcome.

After a stellar year for job creation, 2018 has proved a little disappointing with the pace of job creation easing off a little. It's holding back a fall in the unemployment rate, which has hovered around 5.5% for more than a year.

Business surveys are pointing to a weakening in conditions for firms, with hiring slowing down somewhat.

Strong population growth and rising job market participation, especially among women, is also helping to keep unemployment elevated.

The Reserve Bank of Australia forecast last week unemployment will fall gradually, only reaching 5% by the end of 2020.

With plenty of slack remaining in the job market, wages growth and inflation also remain subdued. Interest rates remain low as a result, with economists expecting that could continue until 2020.

