Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Unemployment Rate Higher than Expected in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate was higher than expected in May, stoking the case for a cut in interest rates in coming months as policy makers move to support an economy growing at its slowest pace in a decade.

The elevated jobless rate came despite a strong rise in employment as more people looked for work last month.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.2% in May from April, although economists had expected an unemployment rate of 5.1%. Underemployment rose to 8.6% last month from 8.5% in April.

The number of people employed rose by 42,300, compared with an expected 16,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The number of people in full-time work rose by 2,400 in May, while those in part-time work rose by 39,800.

Workforce participation rose to 66.0% in May from 65.9% in April. That compared to consensus expectations of 65.8%.

The RBA has put the labor market at the center of policymaking, saying interest rates will be cut further if the jobless rate doesn't fall.

Interest rates were lowered for the first time in nearly three years on June 4, taking the official cash rate down to a record low 1.25% from 1.50%.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has said it would be reasonable to expect further reductions in the cash rate, while also sending out a plea to the government to do more in the way of increased spending.

The central bank estimates that full employment, or the level of joblessness below which wages will rise, is now around 4.5%.

Financial markets have priced in further interest rate cuts over the remainder of the year, with some banks saying the RBA will need to go further and introduce unorthodox policy measures at some point.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia's head of global currency strategy, Richard Grace, said Thursday that while the introduction of quantitative easing by the RBA seems remote, the Australian dollar could fall by up to 5% if it's deployed.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52pOil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
RE
10:51pChina launches Nasdaq-style tech board in Shanghai
RE
10:45pDemocratic commissioner questions FCC review of Sprint T-Mobile merger
RE
10:45pSAM ZELL : Zell, other former Tribune executives reach $200 million settlement over LBO
RE
10:08pChina is capable of dealing with various challenges - Vice Premier
RE
09:56pCANADA TO BOOST AID FOR CANOLA EXPORTERS AS CHINA DISPUTE DRAGS ON : sources
RE
09:50pAustralian Unemployment Rate Higher than Expected in May
DJ
09:46pCNOOC Energy Technology & Services Seeks to Raise CNY3.8 Billion in Shanghai IPO
DJ
09:44pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend participation rate all-time high of 65.9 per cent (Media Release)
PU
09:43pUK businesses can be successful after Brexit, says Prince Andrew
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies after big plunge on high inventories, lower demand forecasts
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
3Asian stocks subdued, oil near 5-month low on U.S. inventory build
4Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
5CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About