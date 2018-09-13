Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Australian Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 5.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 03:55am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate remained at close to six year lows in August, following a surprise surge in job creation, led by full-time positions.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.3%, in line with economists' expectations. But the number of people employed rose by 44,000, beating an expected 18,000 increase, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The number of people in full-time work rose 33,700 in August, while those in part-time work rose 10,200.

The workforce participation rate rose to 65.7% from 65.6% in July.

Firms have maintained a strong pace of hiring in 2018, albeit slightly weaker than in 2017 which was a record year for the job market.

Economic growth was well ahead of expectations in the second quarter, keeping a solid floor under employment. Business conditions remain near record levels.

Still, there is a lot of slack in the job market and wages growth is flat, or even in retreat in some cases. Combined with falling house prices, falling household saving, and recent political uncertainty, economists warn consumer spending in the year ahead could cool, slowing growth.

An absence of wage and inflation pressures means the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its benchmark cash rate target at a record low 1.5% for some time yet.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
04:37aOil prices slip as economic growth concerns counter tighter supplies
RE
04:26aOil prices slip as economic growth concerns counter tighter supplies
RE
03:55aAustralian Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 5.3%
DJ
09/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12BARRICK GOLD : to eliminate innovation role under decentralization
RE
09/12U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates - Sept. 12
DJ
09/12Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
RE
09/12Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
RE
09/12CN RAILWAY MOVED 50 PERCENT MORE CRUDE IN THIRD-QUARTER TO DATE : Cfo
RE
09/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3RAAB - BREXIT DEAL ATTAINABLE, BUT NO DEAL MEANS NO EU PAYMENT: Telegraph
4Canada's Freeland won't hold NAFTA talks, says more work needed
5BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : LG Display struggles for footing after LCD forecasting error leads to crisis

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.