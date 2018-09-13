Australian Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 5.3%

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate remained at close to six year lows in August, following a surprise surge in job creation, led by full-time positions.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.3%, in line with economists' expectations. But the number of people employed rose by 44,000, beating an expected 18,000 increase, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The number of people in full-time work rose 33,700 in August, while those in part-time work rose 10,200.

The workforce participation rate rose to 65.7% from 65.6% in July.

Firms have maintained a strong pace of hiring in 2018, albeit slightly weaker than in 2017 which was a record year for the job market.

Economic growth was well ahead of expectations in the second quarter, keeping a solid floor under employment. Business conditions remain near record levels.

Still, there is a lot of slack in the job market and wages growth is flat, or even in retreat in some cases. Combined with falling house prices, falling household saving, and recent political uncertainty, economists warn consumer spending in the year ahead could cool, slowing growth.

An absence of wage and inflation pressures means the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its benchmark cash rate target at a record low 1.5% for some time yet.

