Australian United Investment : DIvidend Reinvestment Plan - Price

AUSTRALIANUNITEDINVESTMENTCOMPANYLIMITED
ABN37 004 268 679
LEVEL20
101 COLLINSSTREETMELBOURNEVIC3000 AUSTRALIA
11 September 2018
Australian Securities Exchange Limited Company Announcements Office Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
TEL(613) 9654 0499
FAX(613) 9654 3499
UDIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN
Australian United Investment Company Ltd wishes to advise that the price for the ordinary shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the final dividend, payable on 21 September 2018 will be $8.5456.
Yours sincerely,A J Hancock Company Secretary
C:UsersRaffaelaDocumentsAUIDRP LettersAUI - DRP Letter - 11 September 2018.docx
Disclaimer
Australian United Investment Company Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:46:04 UTC