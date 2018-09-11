Australian United Investment : DIvidend Reinvestment Plan - Price

AUSTRALIANUNITEDINVESTMENTCOMPANYLIMITED

11 September 2018

UDIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Australian United Investment Company Ltd wishes to advise that the price for the ordinary shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the final dividend, payable on 21 September 2018 will be $8.5456.

Yours sincerely,A J Hancock Company Secretary

