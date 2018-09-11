Log in
Australian United Investment : DIvidend Reinvestment Plan - Price

09/11/2018 | 09:47am CEST

AUSTRALIANUNITEDINVESTMENTCOMPANYLIMITED

ABN37 004 268 679

LEVEL20

101 COLLINSSTREETMELBOURNEVIC3000 AUSTRALIA

11 September 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Company Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

TEL(613) 9654 0499

FAX(613) 9654 3499

UDIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Australian United Investment Company Ltd wishes to advise that the price for the ordinary shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the final dividend, payable on 21 September 2018 will be $8.5456.

Yours sincerely,A J Hancock Company Secretary



Disclaimer

Australian United Investment Company Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:46:04 UTC
