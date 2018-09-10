Australian United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

AUSTRALIANUNITEDINVESTMENTCOMPANYLIMITED

10 September 2018

NET ASSET BACKING

The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 August 2018 was $9.35 per share after provision for the final dividend of 19.0 cents per share (31 July 2018 $9.36 per share before provision for the final dividend). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses, and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $7.97 (31 July 2018 $8.01).

At 31 August 2018:

•The Company had bank facilities of $150M, drawn as to $130M;

•Cash and net short term receivables were $33M.

A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.

AUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGSAS AT 31 AUGUST 2018

As at 31 August 2018 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were: