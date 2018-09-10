Log in
Australian United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

09/10/2018 | 09:52am CEST

AUSTRALIANUNITEDINVESTMENTCOMPANYLIMITED

ABN37 004 268 679

LEVEL20

TEL(613) 9654 0499

101 COLLINSSTREETMELBOURNEVIC3000 AUSTRALIA

FAX(613) 9654 3499

10 September 2018

The General Manager

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Company Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bond Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

NET ASSET BACKING

The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 August 2018 was $9.35 per share after provision for the final dividend of 19.0 cents per share (31 July 2018 $9.36 per share before provision for the final dividend). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses, and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $7.97 (31 July 2018 $8.01).

At 31 August 2018:

  • The Company had bank facilities of $150M, drawn as to $130M;

  • Cash and net short term receivables were $33M.

A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.

Yours sincerely,

A J Hancock Company Secretary

AUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGSAS AT 31 AUGUST 2018

As at 31 August 2018 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were:

1.

Commonwealth Bank Ltd

2.

CSL Ltd

3.

Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

4.

Westpac Banking Corporation Ltd

5.

Wesfarmers Ltd

6.

National Australia Bank Ltd

7.

Diversified United Investment Ltd

8.

BHP Billiton Ltd

9.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

10.

Transurban Group Ltd

11.

Rio Tinto Ltd

12.

Sydney Airport

13.

Woolworths Ltd

14.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd

15.

Washington H Soul Pattinson

16.

Atlas Arteria Ltd

17.

Brambles Ltd

18.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd

19.

Lend Lease Group

20.

Seek Ltd

21.

Oil Search Ltd

22.

South32 Ltd

23.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd

24.

Suncorp Group Ltd

25.

Resmed Inc.

Market Value

% of Market Value of

$'000

Total Investments

92,612

7.0%

90,924

6.9%

88,500

6.7%

77,058

5.9%

72,030

5.5%

65,251

5.0%

63,072

4.8%

61,439

4.7%

59,250

4.5%

55,476

4.2%

54,555

4.1%

28,840

2.2%

28,300

2.2%

26,190

2.0%

23,760

1.8%

23,392

1.8%

23,037

1.8%

22,800

1.7%

22,539

1.7%

20,160

1.5%

19,712

1.5%

17,400

1.3%

16,710

1.3%

15,490

1.2%

15,480

1.2%

1,083,977

82.5%

Total Investments at Market Value, Net Short

Term Receivables and Cash

1,313,959

Company

Disclaimer

Australian United Investment Company Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 07:51:06 UTC
