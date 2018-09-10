Australian United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

AUSTRALIANUNITEDINVESTMENTCOMPANYLIMITED
10 September 2018
The General Manager
Australian Securities Exchange Limited Company Announcements Office Exchange Centre
20 Bond Street Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir,
NET ASSET BACKING
The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 August 2018 was $9.35 per share after provision for the final dividend of 19.0 cents per share (31 July 2018 $9.36 per share before provision for the final dividend). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses, and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.
Australian United Investment Company Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $7.97 (31 July 2018 $8.01).
At 31 August 2018:
-
•The Company had bank facilities of $150M, drawn as to $130M;
-
•Cash and net short term receivables were $33M.
A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.
Yours sincerely,
A J Hancock Company Secretary
AUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGSAS AT 31 AUGUST 2018
As at 31 August 2018 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were:
|
|
1.
|
Commonwealth Bank Ltd
|
2.
|
CSL Ltd
|
3.
|
Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
|
4.
|
Westpac Banking Corporation Ltd
|
5.
|
Wesfarmers Ltd
|
6.
|
National Australia Bank Ltd
|
7.
|
Diversified United Investment Ltd
|
8.
|
BHP Billiton Ltd
|
9.
|
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
|
10.
|
Transurban Group Ltd
|
11.
|
Rio Tinto Ltd
|
12.
|
Sydney Airport
|
13.
|
Woolworths Ltd
|
14.
|
Sonic Healthcare Ltd
|
15.
|
Washington H Soul Pattinson
|
16.
|
Atlas Arteria Ltd
|
17.
|
Brambles Ltd
|
18.
|
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd
|
19.
|
Lend Lease Group
|
20.
|
Seek Ltd
|
21.
|
Oil Search Ltd
|
22.
|
South32 Ltd
|
23.
|
Ramsay Health Care Ltd
|
24.
|
Suncorp Group Ltd
|
25.
|
Resmed Inc.
|
|
|
Market Value
|
% of Market Value of
|
$'000
|
Total Investments
|
92,612
|
7.0%
|
90,924
|
6.9%
|
88,500
|
6.7%
|
77,058
|
5.9%
|
72,030
|
5.5%
|
65,251
|
5.0%
|
63,072
|
4.8%
|
61,439
|
4.7%
|
59,250
|
4.5%
|
55,476
|
4.2%
|
54,555
|
4.1%
|
28,840
|
2.2%
|
28,300
|
2.2%
|
26,190
|
2.0%
|
23,760
|
1.8%
|
23,392
|
1.8%
|
23,037
|
1.8%
|
22,800
|
1.7%
|
22,539
|
1.7%
|
20,160
|
1.5%
|
19,712
|
1.5%
|
17,400
|
1.3%
|
16,710
|
1.3%
|
15,490
|
1.2%
|
15,480
|
1.2%
|
1,083,977
|
82.5%
|
Total Investments at Market Value, Net Short
|
Term Receivables and Cash
|
1,313,959
Company
