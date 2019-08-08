Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australian United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:00am EDT

AUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

LEVEL 20

ABN37 004 268 679

TEL(613) 9654 0499

101 COLLINS STREET

FAX(613) 9654 3499

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

AUSTRALIA

8 August 2019

The General Manager

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Company Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bond Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

NET ASSET BACKING

The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 July 2019 was $10.09 per share (30 June 2019 $9.85 per share). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses, and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $8.55 (30 June 2019 $8.38).

At 31 July 2019:

  • The Company had bank facilities of $150M, drawn as to $100M;
  • Cash and net short term receivables were $89M.

A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.

Yours sincerely,

A J Hancock

Company Secretary

AUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGS

AS AT 31 JULY 2019

As at 31 July 2019 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were:

Company

Market Value

% of Market Value of

$'000

Total Investments

1.

Commonwealth Bank Ltd

106,990

7.9%

2.

CSL Ltd

91,848

6.8%

3.

Westpac Banking Corporation Ltd

85,950

6.3%

4.

Transurban Group Ltd

85,525

6.3%

5.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

83,730

6.2%

6.

BHP Billiton Ltd

75,406

5.6%

7.

Rio Tinto Ltd

74,175

5.5%

8.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

69,400

5.1%

9.

Diversified United Investment Ltd

66,816

4.9%

10.

National Australia Bank Ltd

57,020

4.2%

11.

Wesfarmers Ltd

54,866

4.0%

12.

Sydney Airport

37,620

2.8%

13.

Woolworths Ltd

35,620

2.6%

14.

Atlas Arteria Ltd

27,846

2.1%

15.

Washington H Soul Pattinson

22,710

1.6%

16.

Brambles Ltd

21,320

1.5%

17.

Seek Ltd

20,910

1.5%

18.

Coles Group Ltd

19,880

1.5%

19.

Invocare Ltd

18,756

1.4%

20.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd

18,675

1.4%

21.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd

17,280

1.3%

22.

Orica Ltd

16,365

1.2%

23.

Lend Lease Group

16,005

1.2%

24.

Origin Energy Ltd

15,880

1.2%

25.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd

14,556

1.1%

1,155,149

85.2%

Total Investments at Market Value, Net Short

Term Receivables and Cash

1,355,837

Disclaimer

Australian United Investment Company Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aRIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP : Avviso pubblicato sul Corriere della Sera relativo alla Relazione Semestrale al 30 giugno 2019
PU
04:16aINTERSERVE : wins contract worth more than £2.5 millio...
PU
04:16aPUBLISHED THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BOND LOAN &LDQUO;EURO 25,000,000.00 NOTES TWO 2019 &NDASH; ISIN CODE : IT0004991573”
PU
04:16aMERCEDES-BENZ CARS AND VANS AT THE 2019 INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW : on the way to an emission-free future
PU
04:16aRAUTE OYJ : to initiate cooperation negotiations
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group
PU
04:15aPILOT PROJECT : Daimler Trucks is teaching trucks how to pay
PU
04:15aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for H1 2019
PU
04:15aNICKEL SIZZLE : Hot money piles into metal on Indonesia ore ban talk
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group