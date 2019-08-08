Australian United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

|
AUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
LEVEL 20
ABN37 004 268 679
TEL(613) 9654 0499
101 COLLINS STREET
FAX(613) 9654 3499
MELBOURNE VIC 3000
|
8 August 2019
The General Manager
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Company Announcements Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bond Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir,
NET ASSET BACKING
The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 July 2019 was $10.09 per share (30 June 2019 $9.85 per share). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses, and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.
Australian United Investment Company Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $8.55 (30 June 2019 $8.38).
At 31 July 2019:
The Company had bank facilities of $150M, drawn as to $100M;
Cash and net short term receivables were $89M.
A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.
Yours sincerely,
A J Hancock
Company Secretary
AUSTRALIAN UNITED INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGS
AS AT 31 JULY 2019
As at 31 July 2019 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were:
Company
Market Value
% of Market Value of
$'000
Total Investments
1.
Commonwealth Bank Ltd
106,990
7.9%
2.
CSL Ltd
91,848
6.8%
3.
Westpac Banking Corporation Ltd
85,950
6.3%
4.
Transurban Group Ltd
85,525
6.3%
5.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
83,730
6.2%
6.
BHP Billiton Ltd
75,406
5.6%
7.
Rio Tinto Ltd
74,175
5.5%
8.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
69,400
5.1%
9.
Diversified United Investment Ltd
66,816
4.9%
10.
National Australia Bank Ltd
57,020
4.2%
11.
Wesfarmers Ltd
54,866
4.0%
12.
Sydney Airport
37,620
2.8%
13.
Woolworths Ltd
35,620
2.6%
14.
Atlas Arteria Ltd
27,846
2.1%
15.
Washington H Soul Pattinson
22,710
1.6%
16.
Brambles Ltd
21,320
1.5%
17.
Seek Ltd
20,910
1.5%
18.
Coles Group Ltd
19,880
1.5%
19.
Invocare Ltd
18,756
1.4%
20.
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd
18,675
1.4%
21.
Aurizon Holdings Ltd
17,280
1.3%
22.
Orica Ltd
16,365
1.2%
23.
Lend Lease Group
16,005
1.2%
24.
Origin Energy Ltd
15,880
1.2%
25.
Ramsay Health Care Ltd
14,556
1.1%
1,155,149
85.2%
Total Investments at Market Value, Net Short
Term Receivables and Cash
1,355,837
Disclaimer
Australian United Investment Company Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:59:03 UTC