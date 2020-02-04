Australian Unity : Nine Innovative American Structures Win Top Steel Design Awards

Log in
Nine Innovative American Structures Win Top Steel Design Awards

02/04/2020 | 04:34pm EST

February 4, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO - The American Institute of Steel Construction is proud to announce the winners of its 2020 Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structural Steel (IDEAS²) Awards.

The IDEAS² Awards are the highest honor the U.S. structural steel industry bestows upon buildings and other structures around the country.

'These projects are tributes to the creativity of the designers and the skills of the constructors who collaborated to make them reality,' said AISC President Charles J. Carter, SE, PE, PhD. 'Steel shines and soars on their talents and we celebrate the accomplishments these projects represent.'

A panel of design and construction industry professionals identified National and Merit winners in four categories defined by on total project cost. A fifth category recognizes excellence in non-building structures.

AISC would like to thank the 2020 IDEAS² Award judges for their time and enthusiasm:

  • Kari Berg, Senior Project Manager/Construction Manager, UrbanWorks
  • Cynthia Duncan, Director of Engineering, AISC
  • Christine Freisinger, SE, PE, Associate Principal, Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates
  • Christina Koch, Editorial Director/Associate Publisher, retrofit magazine
  • Hollie Novoletsky, CEO/Owner, Novel Iron Works
  • Sheryl Van Anne, Project Executive, Mortenson

Judges weighed each project's use of structural steel from both an architectural and structural engineering perspective, with an emphasis on creative solutions to the project's program requirements; applications of innovative design approaches in areas such as connections, gravity systems, lateral load resisting systems, fire and/or blast protection; aesthetic and visual impact of the project; innovative use of architecturally exposed structural steel (AESS); technical or architectural advances in the use of the steel; and/or the use of innovative design and construction methods.

The IDEAS² Award program also recognizes the importance of teamwork, coordination, and collaboration in fostering successful construction projects. Awards for each winning project will be presented to the project team members involved in the design and construction of the structural framing system at ceremonies held at each of the winning projects during the year.

For more information about the IDEAS² awards and the winning projects, please visit aisc.org/ideas2. Members of the media may request high-resolution photos of the winning projects by contacting AISC's Dani Friedland at friedland@aisc.org or 312.670.5439.

Less than $15 million

$15 million to $75 million

AISC will not present any awards in the $75 million to $200 million category this year.

Greater than $200 million

Sculptures/Art Installations/Non-Building Structures

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 21:33:02 UTC
