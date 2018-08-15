Australian Wages Growth Remains Subdued

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Wages growth in Australia remained subdued in the second quarter, affirming views that inflation is set to remain contained, keeping interest rates low for some time yet.

Wages rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in the second quarter from the first, and rose by 2.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. That was in line with economists' expectations.

The biggest contributors to quarterly wages growth were the construction and healthcare sectors.

Like many major economies, Australian wages growth has been flat for a number of years.

That's led to subdued inflation, and allowed the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep interest rates at a record-low 1.5% for two years.

Economists expect a lack of inflation pressures in the economy will ensure interest rates remain unchanged through until 2020.

Competitive costs pressures for business and high labor market underutilization are usually cited as key reason for the lack of wage pressures.

Private sector wages rose by 0.5% in the quarter, while public-sector wages increased by 0.6% in the same period.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com