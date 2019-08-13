Australian Wages Growth Supported by Pay Rise for Public Servants -- Update

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian wages growth was better-than-expected in the second quarter due to a strong lift in pay for public servants.

Wages increased a seasonally adjusted 0.6% compared with the first quarter, and rose by 2.3% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. Key drivers included health care and social services.

However, the annual pace of wages growth remains weak and economists expect the RBA will cut rates further in the months ahead as it attempts to boost GDP growth and mop up spare capacity in the job market.

Private sector wages gained 0.5% in the second quarter, and rose by 2.3% from a year earlier, while public-sector wages rose by 0.8% in the quarter and increased by 2.6% from a year earlier.

Wages growth over the past year was strongest in the state of Victoria, which logged a 2.9% increase, while Western Australia was the outlier with growth of just 1.6%.

Weak wages growth has been a major concern for policy makers, with the Reserve Bank of Australia lowering interest rates in June and July citing a sharp slowdown in consumer demand as the trigger for the cuts.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has identified weak wages and sagging productivity growth as major challenges for the economy, calling on the federal government to lift spending and enact economic reforms.

With the RBA's official cash rate at a record low 1%, debate in the markets has turned to the possibility that the central bank will soon introduce alternative policy measures to lift the economy.

The slight improvement in wages growth will come as some relief to retailers who have been battling a slowdown in spending.

Retail spending growth is now the slowest it has been in on-year terms since 1991, reflecting squeezed household budgets, according to research by ANZ.

Pressure on retailers from slowing spending growth and increased competition from online sellers is reflected in retail prices, which are going backward for non-food products on average, ANZ said.

But the outlook could be brightening after income tax cuts and interest rate cuts were rolled out midyear.

"We expect a lift in household spending through the second half of this year, as lower interest rates, tax cuts and the removal of uncertainty about the election result all boost spending," ANZ said.

