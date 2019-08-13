Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Wages Growth Supported by Pay Rise for Public Servants -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian wages growth was better-than-expected in the second quarter due to a strong lift in pay for public servants.

Wages increased a seasonally adjusted 0.6% compared with the first quarter, and rose by 2.3% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. Key drivers included health care and social services.

However, the annual pace of wages growth remains weak and economists expect the RBA will cut rates further in the months ahead as it attempts to boost GDP growth and mop up spare capacity in the job market.

Private sector wages gained 0.5% in the second quarter, and rose by 2.3% from a year earlier, while public-sector wages rose by 0.8% in the quarter and increased by 2.6% from a year earlier.

Wages growth over the past year was strongest in the state of Victoria, which logged a 2.9% increase, while Western Australia was the outlier with growth of just 1.6%.

Weak wages growth has been a major concern for policy makers, with the Reserve Bank of Australia lowering interest rates in June and July citing a sharp slowdown in consumer demand as the trigger for the cuts.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has identified weak wages and sagging productivity growth as major challenges for the economy, calling on the federal government to lift spending and enact economic reforms.

With the RBA's official cash rate at a record low 1%, debate in the markets has turned to the possibility that the central bank will soon introduce alternative policy measures to lift the economy.

The slight improvement in wages growth will come as some relief to retailers who have been battling a slowdown in spending.

Retail spending growth is now the slowest it has been in on-year terms since 1991, reflecting squeezed household budgets, according to research by ANZ.

Pressure on retailers from slowing spending growth and increased competition from online sellers is reflected in retail prices, which are going backward for non-food products on average, ANZ said.

But the outlook could be brightening after income tax cuts and interest rate cuts were rolled out midyear.

"We expect a lift in household spending through the second half of this year, as lower interest rates, tax cuts and the removal of uncertainty about the election result all boost spending," ANZ said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen up as markets dismiss Trump's trade concession, China data disappoints
RE
10:57pChina's property investment slows in July as Beijing tightens curbs
RE
10:49pAustralian Wages Growth Supported by Pay Rise for Public Servants -- Update
DJ
10:36pChina July industrial output growth falls to 17-yr low as trade war escalates, retail sales disappoint
RE
10:35pChina's July steel output eases on environmental curbs, shrinking margins
RE
10:13pJapan's June machinery orders post biggest jump on record in relief for economy
RE
10:07pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Wages rise 0.6% in the June quarter 2019 (Media Release)
PU
09:51pAustralia Wages Growth Remains Moribund in 2Q
DJ
09:46pEXCLUSIVE : Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals
RE
09:33pStocks bounce, safe havens retreat as Trump delays China tariff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
5ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group