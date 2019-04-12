Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Wool Innovation : Next generation set to take up the National Merino Challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:33am EDT

Friday, 12 April 2019

The wool industry's next generation is set to take up the challenge with entries now open for the 2019 National Merino Challenge.

The National Merino challenge provides young people with an understanding of the career opportunities within the sheep and wool industries and delivers basic skills of appraisal using both traditional and modern methods.

AWI's General Manager of Operations Nigel Gosse said the National Merino Challenge had established itself as a leading education program for students interested in a career in the wool industry.

'During the two-day event, students are introduced to and then assessed on their skills across a wide range of areas such as feed budgeting, condition scoring, breeding objectives, wool harvesting together with the commercial assessment and classing of animals and fleeces,' Mr Gosse said.

'The program has a strong history of success and continues to grow in popularity each year, delivering late-secondary and tertiary students the knowledge and skills involved with producing Merino wool.

'While AWI has developed valuable educational resources and projects for primary and secondary students, transferring best practice breeding skills and knowledge to future Merino industry participants is an important part of the future of our industry.'

To be eligible, interested students must be active in the Merino industry with skills and experience in one or more of the following:

  • Commercial Merino producer
  • TAFE teacher
  • Secondary teacher
  • University lecturer
  • Wool exporter, broker or agent
  • Wool/sheep extension skills
  • Sheep classer
  • Merino ram breeder nominated through a state or national stud association.

Entries for the 2019 National Merino Challenge are open now and close on Monday May 6, 2019.

To enter visit awinmc.com.au

Disclaimer

Australian Wool Innovation Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 04:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aTesla begins offering leases for Model 3
RE
12:39aJapan urges G20 to strengthen global coordination
RE
12:33aAsian shares dip on caution over global growth, U.S. earnings
RE
12:33aAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : Next generation set to take up the National Merino Challenge
PU
12:23aR&I VIEW : Toshiba's LNG Business Sale Becomes Uncertain
PU
12:17aJapan seen hiking sales tax to 10 percent in October, fourth-quarter GDP to contract - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aWATERNSW : Blue-green algae Red Alert for Murrumbidgee River at Redbank Weir
PU
12:04aMost Southeast Asian stocks fall, investors cautious ahead of China trade data
RE
04/11MALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Kinabalu Capital's Issue 2 Class A/B/C MTN and CP issuances with stable outlook
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
5LYFT INC : LYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About