Australian Wool Innovation : eChallenge Wool Innovation expands its University partnerships

Wednesday, 29 August 2018

Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) plays a crucial role in the innovation of the wool industry. The Australian eChallenge Wool Innovation, funded by AWI and undertaken by the University of Adelaide, is expanding its university partnerships to include Deakin University in Victoria (Deakin) and the University of Tasmania in Tasmania (UTAS).

AWI's General Manager of Research Dr Jane Littlejohn highlighted that Australian eChallenge Wool Innovation plays a crucial role in delivering productivity gains and improved profitability as well as protecting and enhancing the international reputation of Australian woolgrowers as custodians of the world's largest population of Merino sheep.

'AWI is the key organisation driving development in the wool industry, identifying five key areas ripe for innovation: marketing, sheep production, processing innovation and education extension, woolgrower services, and business services,' Dr Littlejohn outlined.

'Hosted by The University of Adelaide (UA) in conjunction with AWI, the Australian eChallenge Wool Innovation program is the ideal platform to support new ideas in these areas that can contribute to making the wool industry more vibrant, profitable and sustainable.'

Dr Littlejohn added, 'the program involves a series of face-to-face formal workshops, online resources and teaching tools, and one-to-one mentoring sessions with current entrepreneurs and business leaders.'

'Participants are required to participate in the Venture Showcase. This is an exciting exhibition-type event where teams get the opportunity to pitch their idea to the public and get immediate market feedback. This event draws hundreds of people from the general public, as well as the industry, government and education sectors.'

Entries are invited from Academics and students from any Australian University, researchers, business professionals and members of the community.

For more information head to www.adelaide.edu.au/echallenge/

