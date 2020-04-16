Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australian companies race to raise capital, share placements top $6 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:11pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia

Australian companies have raised more than A$10 billion ($6.29 billion), the second highest on record, from selling new shares this year as they rush to raise funds as a buffer against the economic downturn triggered by the new coronavirus.

It makes Australia the most active capital market in the Asian region so far this year excluding China.

Refinitiv data on Australian equity capital market activity since the start of 2020 shows 152 deals worth A$10.26 billion, surpassed only by the figure of $11.9 billion raised during the same period five years ago.

"We have seen extremely active debt markets globally, particularly in the U.S., where the Fed has injected massive liquidity via a broad spectrum of measures," Goldman Sachs Australia's head of equity capital markets, Sarah Rennie, said.

"Australia doesn't have the equivalent depth of debt markets and so I think Australian corporates have turned more quickly to equity investors for support."

Australia's economy, supported by its natural resources sector, has proved resilient to previous downturns, but analysts predict it is on course for its first recession in three decades as entire sectors of the economy are shut to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Bankers say they expect demand for the equity deals from investors will be sustained in Australia as companies seek funding, even as global financial markets remain volatile.

The Australian regulator, ASIC and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announced in mid-March companies would be temporarily able to issue placements worth 25% of their shares on issue, up from a previous cap of no more than 15%.

RBC Capital Markets Head of Equities Karen Jorritsma said the capital raisings had been well supported by investors.

"Equities still look relatively favourable from an asset allocation point of view and I think the appetite for deals will continue in the near term, but corporates are better to be first than last to avoid being caught up in deal fatigue," she said.

The Refinitiv data showed the most active markets outside Australia for companies raising cash included India, which has raised $5.9 billion, while Japan has raised $3 billion.

The Australian capital raisings have been led by insurer QBE, which raised A$1.2 billion this week, Oil Search, which tapped the market for A$1.16 billion and Cochlear, with A$880 million, stock exchange filings from those companies showed.

"I wouldn't expect the activity levels of the past few weeks to be maintained over a long period, but I do expect that there will be some more of these raisings to come, especially in the lead up to debt covenant testing," Herbert Smith Freehills partner Philippa Stone said.

By Scott Murdoch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCHLEAR LIMITED -1.26% 195.07 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -4.00% 2.64 End-of-day quote.-2.94%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -3.51% 8.79 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces effective date of make-whole fundamental change relating to its 2.00% exchangeable senior notes due 2020, its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022, and its 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2023
PU
07:33pRESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS : Global Care Capital Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire VirexClear
AQ
07:32pSUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS : Announces Additional Contract Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products for Craft Cannabis Pre-Roll Products
AQ
07:31pAnalysis of COVID-19-Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019-2023 | Convenience Offered by Frozen Ready Meals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pCDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2025
GL
07:23pPony.ai Launches Autonomous Delivery Service to Address Heightened Demand During COVID-19
GL
07:18pGILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
RE
07:16pCIE CORPORACION INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENT : Reports first quarter 2020 results 16/04/2020
PU
07:16pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. – CVGI
BU
07:15pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Proposed Private Offering of First Lien Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
4Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group