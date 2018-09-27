Australian eCommerce Disruptor eWAY Sets Eyes on $US8.8 Billion Asian Markets

eCommerce payments leader eWAY has unveiled a major push into three of Asia’s fastest growing online shopping markets as part of a strategy to become the number one leader in payments for small business, eRetail and start-ups in the region.

Designed specifically for technology-enabled business and online retailers, eWAY powers 1 in 4 eRetail payments for Australian and New Zealand merchants.

eWAY’s payment solution allows businesses to start accepting payments while providing all customers with on-demand, expert advice.

After a long and successful history helping Australian and New Zealand online retailers, the company has started its Asian push in Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

eWAY Business Leader Tony McGrath said the company had identified a large opportunity to expand its solution into Asia, where eCommerce and online shopping are among the fastest growing industries whereby businesses demand the speed and service that sets eWAY apart.

“We think there is a real gap in the market for a solution that has been specifically developed to allow merchants to get set-up and start making sales sooner,” he said.

“Getting all the parts of a payment gateway working together faster to provide a seamless solution for businesses and their customers has been the foundation of our success in Australia and New Zealand and will underpin our entry into Asia.”

“Over the last 10 years we have continually refined the platform to get the perfect balance between flexibility and cost effectiveness… it’s now time to take a serious look at some of the fastest growing eCommerce markets in the world.”

About eWAY Payment Gateway Services

Since launching in 1998, eWAY has become the dominant player in Australian eCommerce and processes more than 100 million transactions for businesses both large and small.

eWAY seamlessly integrates with hundreds of leading eCommerce shopping cart platforms and a network of custom integration development partners, providing a competitive advantage for any business that wants to grow, through accepting digital payments.

eWAY’s payment gateway solution for eCommerce sites provides a number of important benefits for merchants, including:

Faster Set-Up - a streamlined sign up and activation process allows merchants to start selling sooner.

More Integrations - eWAY integrates with over 250 eCommerce platforms, add-ons and applications to provide a solution regardless of your broader technology strategy.

Advanced Reporting - Clients are kept updated on all transactions and business activity in one online portal.

Fast Settlement - Payments are deposited in merchants’ accounts within three business days with fees included in settlement amount.

Unrivalled Support - eWAY’s support team provides web, chat and phone support.

Security - eWAY is PCI DSS Level 1 compliant, protecting all customer credit card data at the highest level.

Expert knowledge of the eCommerce landscape and what’s needed to succeed in this era of digital commerce.

Online Payment Gateway Target markets

Singapore is the third largest eCommerce market in South-east Asia despite its relatively small population, turning over nearly $US4 billion a year. A technology savvy population leads the region for using payment cards over cash and increasing numbers adopting mCommerce, shopping on their mobiles.

The $US4.4 billion Hong Kong market is set to develop a strong eCommerce culture as more residents become connected via mobile devices. Online shopping culture is not as evolved as Singapore but is growing quickly as more retailers develop more engaging, personalised experiences for shoppers.

eWAY has already established a small beachhead in these countries, organically acquiring a number of local clients over recent years including Lion Hong Kong, Spike-Free in Hong Kong and Bespoke Training Services and ESET Asia in Singapore.

Mr McGrath said eWAY’s customer-driven solution was all about getting merchants trading faster while having the confidence their gateway was secure and professional.

“We understand the pressures on new business to get their product, marketing and supply chains sorted; we want to make sure they have the time and to do that by making accepting payments easier.”

“We’ve built our business towards efficiency, and customer service. We become a true partner to the merchants that choose our platform and that is why we have experienced such incredible growth in our core markets in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Singapore and Hong Kong, like our home markets, have sophisticated retail markets with savvy shoppers and we anticipate a rapid adoption of our facilities, as merchants and consumers move to the convenience of shopping online as a supplement to traditional bricks and mortar shopping.

“There are no setup fees, monthly fees, surprise charges, or card storage fees with eWAY. We want to help businesses succeed with a powerful but cost-effective way to accept payments.”

eWAY is a leading online payment provider that offers merchants a safe, reliable, and frictionless solution which is a cornerstone to their growth and success. eWAY processes billions of transactions for thousands of merchants each year, powering 1 in every 4 eRetail payments made in Australia. eWAY is a division of Global Payments, an international leader in payment technology and software solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006139/en/