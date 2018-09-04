Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian government spending, trade add to economic growth in second quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:22am CEST
Containers are piled up at Port Botany facilities in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian government spending made another welcome contribution to economic growth last quarter, as did exports of farm goods and liquefied natural gas in a sign the country had likely sealed its 27th year without a recession.

Tuesday's figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed government spending rose 1 percent in the second quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$107.7 billion ($77.52 billion).

Public spending accounts for almost a quarter of annual gross domestic product (GDP) and has been a major driver of growth over the past year or so.

Other data showed net exports added around 0.1 percentage points to GDP in the quarter, thanks in part to strength in rural goods, energy and tourism.

Australia's current account deficit still widened to A$13.5 billion as the country paid out more investment income than it brought in, partly to fund its A$1 trillion in net debt.

"But underneath the headlines there is more good news than bad," said Sarah Hunter, head of macroeconomics Australia for BIS Oxford Economics. "Goods export volumes rose 1 percent on the quarter, driven by rural produce and commodities, and services continue to perform well."

The GDP report is due on Wednesday and is forecast to show growth of 0.7 percent in the June quarter, from the March quarter when it rose 1.0 percent.

Annual growth likely slowed to a still-solid 2.8 percent, from a surprisingly rapid 3.1 percent the previous quarter.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is still predicting growth a little above 3 percent for this year and next, with a boom in infrastructure spending a big part of that expansion.

This is one reason the RBA is considered certain to leave interest rates at an all-time low 1.50 percent for the 23rd straight policy meeting later in the day.

The bank has emphasised that, while the next move will likely be up , there is no rush to hike given wage growth and inflation remain uncomfortably low.

An added reason for caution was a recent increase in mortgage rates by Westpac, as it sought to protect profit margins in the face of higher wholesale funding costs.

Fears of a global trade war and strains in emerging markets have only reinforced investors' suspicions that rates will stay low for a long time to come.

Interest rate futures <0#YIB:> imply less than a 50 percent probability of a hike for all of next year.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.00% 28.54 End-of-day quote.-8.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Grants for agrifood businesses to pursue Asian markets
PU
05:27aJapan finance minister seeks record 2019 budget to boost welfare, defence spending
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aPGA TOUR : Bryson DeChambeau defying gravity with his second straight FedExCup Playoffs win
PU
05:12aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
04:22aAustralian government spending, trade add to economic growth in second quarter
RE
04:21aTax-Law Changes You May Have Missed
DJ
03:56aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Minister Johnston unveils Australia's most expensive coin
PU
03:37aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Current account deficit increases to $13.5 billion (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : More effective shingles vaccine may be in short supply at area pharmacies
2U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf platforms shut ahead of hurricane
3AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
4ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
5MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.