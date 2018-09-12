Australian insurers suffer share sell-down as retention tactics scrutinised

The inquiry, which can recommend criminal prosecutions and tougher regulations, also heard that insurers had knowingly overcharged customers, interrogated policy-holders over their finances and offered incentives to staff to prevent cancellations.

The scrutiny of insurance company practices, that has focussed this week on Freedom Insurance Group and Clearview Wealth, sparked a share sell-down of those companies as the threat of increased regulation looms.

Shares in Freedom were down as much as 20 percent in late morning trading on Wednesday, while Clearview's share price was down 6 percent.

The country's biggest insurers, including QBE Insurance Group, AMP and Suncorp Group, were trading up to 2 percent lower on Wednesday, while the broader market was flat.

The inquiry, called a Royal Commission, heard on Wednesday that 85 per cent of Freedom customers who called to cancel policies ended up keeping the same or an amended policy.

Under questioning, Freedom Chief Operating Officer Craig Orton told the inquiry the retention rate was "too strong" and that he was aware of representatives "not taking no for an answer".

"It is too difficult to cancel in some circumstances," said Orton, who conceded some customers had only signed up to take advantage of a period of free premiums.

"That's something that I won't allow to happen in the future."

A lawyer assisting the inquiry, Rowena Orr, said some customers had complained that Freedom staff had "just hung up" when they attempted to cancel a policy. Orton, however, said he was not aware of that practice.

The inquiry, which has already scrutinised banking, lending and pension sectors earlier in the year, is conducting a fortnight of hearings unpicking the business practices of the insurance sector.

It heard on Monday that Clearview had reported more than 300,000 breaches of "anti-hawking" laws to the regulator. The laws require life insurance telephone salespeople to follow protocols like notifying potential customers of their right to join a "do not call" register.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Jonathan Barrett