Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australian regulator accepts compliance undertaking from Volkswagen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:12am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg

(Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday that it accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Volkswagen's Australian unit to improve compliance with its consumer guarantee obligations.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the undertaking was not related to its ongoing litigation against Volkswagen and Audi for alleged false or misleading diesel emissions claims.

Volkswagen has undertaken to review past complaints, and offer refunds, replacements or repairs to customers where consumer guarantees rights were not honoured, the regulator said.

The company did not disclose the estimated costs to comply with the undertaking.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN 0.07% 136.24 Delayed Quote.-18.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:22aSTANDARD CHARTERED : CBN Debits 4 Banks N5.9Bn for Aiding MTN Repatriate $8.134 Bn
AQ
04:21aACCESS BANK : Accelerate TV, Herbert Wigwe Host AMVCA Winner, Michael Akinrogunde
AQ
04:21aMTN : Our Story on CBN’s Letter on CCIs and AGF’s $2Bn Tax Compliance Demand
AQ
04:20aFANS GUIDE : How to watch Boise State-UConn in person and on TV
AQ
04:17aPROCURRI : Request For Trading Halt
PU
04:12aPPK : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robin Levison
PU
04:11aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : ship leaving Miami rescues four stranded Cuban nationals off Florida coast
AQ
04:07aWAL MART STORES : Lehigh Valley Walmart workers get $300,000 in bonuses
AQ
04:07aSHISEIDO : Joins “Japonismes 2018” as an Official Supporter
PU
03:47aAINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quaterly Rebalance
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.