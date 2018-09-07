Australian regulator accepts compliance undertaking from Volkswagen

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the undertaking was not related to its ongoing litigation against Volkswagen and Audi for alleged false or misleading diesel emissions claims.

Volkswagen has undertaken to review past complaints, and offer refunds, replacements or repairs to customers where consumer guarantees rights were not honoured, the regulator said.

The company did not disclose the estimated costs to comply with the undertaking.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)