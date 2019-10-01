Australis Capital Achieves Milestone in Tropical Parkway Facility in Development in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that AUSA has been granted a Special Use Permit by the city of North Las Vegas for the Tropical Parkway land acquired in the Green Therapeutics acquisition. This Special Use Permit for cultivation and production of cannabis products will enable AUSA to transfer and consolidate the licenses currently held at various locations in the jurisdiction of the Tropical Parkway location.

With this approval, AUSA can proceed with the required off-site work, utilities, and pre-construction on-site work such as grading and leveling. This preparation proceeds the greenhouse construction proposed for AUSA's flagship cultivation and manufacturing location in North Las Vegas. The proposed state-of-the-art facility would house multiple AUSA brands including, Tsunami® premium extracts, Provisions® extracts, and Mr. Natural® premium line of organic flower.

In parallel to the pre-construction work and permitting, Tsunami® and Provisions® sales continue to gain traction through strategic sales and marketing efforts. With a wide array of phenotypes and broad distribution through the largest dispensaries in Nevada, including Planet 13, Essence and Thrive, Tsunami® and Provisions® are quickly expanding market share in Nevada. In addition, AUSA is optimizing the Mr. Natural® specialized organic brand in preparation for commercialization in Nevada.

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA operates and builds transformative, differentiated cannabis companies predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, and rapidly expanding industry. AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. AUSA's Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries and regulatory compliance. AUSA operating and portfolio assets include Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Mr. Natural Inc., and Green Therapeutics, LLC.. AUSA has also developed strategic partnerships with leading innovators such as Wagner Dimas.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about AUSA, please visit the website at ausacap.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausacap.com.

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

