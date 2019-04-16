Australis Capital Appoints Harry Demott to Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA OTC: AUSAF) ("Australis" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Harry DeMott to its Board of Directors. Mr. DeMott has over 30 years of experience in the U.S. investment community and is a long-time operator and investor in the cannabis, media, sports and entertainment industries.

"As the cannabis industry in the U.S. matures and professionalizes, I find that there is a shortage of additive long-term capital providers with the management skills necessary to step in and roll up their sleeves to help companies grow," said Harry DeMott, Director of Australis. "I am pleased to be joining the board of Australis Capital, a company with these very attributes, plus strong ties to the robust Canadian market. I look forward to helping Scott and his team build the next great U.S. focused cannabis business."

Mr. DeMott is based in New York City and is the Executive Chairman of Proper, a content-driven e-commerce business for branded cannabis products, as well as a founding investor of Columbia Care, a leading multi-state operator. He serves on the advisory board of KinState and is an active investor in the cannabis space. He is the co-founder of Raptor Ventures I LP, where he has been a General Partner since February 2011. In that capacity, Mr. DeMott is a member of the Board of Directors of SecurityPoint Media and Ticket Evolution.

Mr. DeMott serves as founder and managing partner for Hamerle Investments, a family investment company, focused on cannabis, music and entertainment companies. Prior to co-founding Raptor Ventures, he served on the Board of Directors of Pandora Media, Inc. from 2006 through its IPO in 2011. Earlier, he served as senior analyst at Knighthead Capital Management, analyst at King Street Capital Management, portfolio manager at Bourgeon Capital Management and managing member and founder at Gothic Capital Management. During this 16-year period, he focused on finding, fostering and investing in disruptive technology companies. He previously spent nine years at First Boston (now Credit Suisse), where he was a director in the equity research division specializing in radio, TV, outdoor advertising and cell towers. He earned an AB in Economics from Princeton University in 1988 and an MBA in international finance from New York University in 1991.

"Harry provides Australis an informed view and deep understanding of the dynamic and evolving U.S. cannabis industry," states Scott Dowty, CEO of Australis. "His three decades of experience in building companies in the U.S., structuring capital market transactions on Wall Street and collaborative approach will greatly benefit Australis as we move further toward an operator model commercializing our investments."

The Company also announces that Arlene Dickinson has resigned as a director of the Company to focus her attention on other endeavors. The Company thanks Ms. Dickinson for her significant contributions as a director of Australis and wishes her all the best in the future.



Australis identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, rapidly-expanding and evolving industry. Investments may include but are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis adheres to stringent investment criteria and focuses on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis' Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, public company, and operational expertise. In addition to the Company's expertise and strong execution on strategic M&A, which to date includes Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences and Mr. Natural Inc., Australis has developed strategic partnerships with companies such as Wagner Dimas.



