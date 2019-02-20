Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australis Oil & Gas : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 02:14am EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

AUSTRALIS OIL & GAS LIMITED

ABN 34 609 262 937

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Ordinary Shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    227,500

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or considerationYes

    $62,562.50

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Exercise of unlisted options, exercisable at A$0.275, expiring 30 June 2019. On Sale Relief previously granted by ASIC.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    N/A

    N/A

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

N/A

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

19 February 2019

all ASX in

Number

+Class

896,163,678

Ordinary shares

Number

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

19,675,000

28,775,000

31,200,000

420,000

6,005,000

12,291,730

420,000

Options, exercisable at $0.25 each, expiry 31 Dec 2020

Options, exercisable at $0.30 each, expiry 31 Dec 2020

Options, exercisable at $0.35 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022

Options, exercisable at $0.275 each, expiry 24 May 2021

Options, exercisable at $0.275 each, expiry 30 Jun 2019

Options, exercisable at $0.275 each, expiry 30 Jun 2019

Options, exercisable at $0.3125 each, expiry 30 Nov 2021

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    2,546,991

    500,000

    500,000

    500,000

    9,776,203

    20,000,000

    10,000,000

    Performance Rights, expiry 31 January 2022

    Options, exercisable at $0.285 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022

    Options, exercisable at $0.345 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022

    Options, exercisable at $0.40 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022

    Performance Rights, expiring 31 January 2023

    Options, exercisable at $0.49 each, expiry

    4 June 2021

    Options, exercisable at $0.51 each, expiry 4 June 2021

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    N/Aholderapproval N/A

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

    N/A

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

    N/A

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

    N/A

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 07:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Brokerages Expect Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.25 Million
AQ
02:30aJUNGHEINRADR : Jungheinrich & Triathlon form JV for battery production
AQ
02:30aBOUSTEAD PROJECTS : unit wins over S$70m contract to design and build manufacturing facility
AQ
02:30aBALL : BLL) Stake Boosted by Bailard Inc.
AQ
02:30aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius Medical Care achieves revised 2018 targets and accelerates investments for future growth
EQ
02:30aFirst Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 537 Camden Property Trust
AQ
02:30aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
02:30aScania's New Intelligent C-me Vest on Display at MWC Barcelona by Imagimob and Light Flex
BU
02:29aTRANSCANADA : asks to use existing pipelines to ship gas east
AQ
02:29aCALIDUS RESOURCES : Alkane maps its own path to world-class critical metals producer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
2HUDBAY MINERALS INC : HUDBAY MINERALS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
4China to expand agriculture reforms to bolster rural economy
5DASSAULT AVIATION : Lockheed unveils new F-21 fighter jet configured for India

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.