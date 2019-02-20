|
Australis Oil & Gas : Appendix 3B
02/20/2019 | 02:14am EST
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
AUSTRALIS OIL & GAS LIMITED
ABN 34 609 262 937
Part 1 - All issues
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Ordinary Shares
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
227,500
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
5 Issue price or considerationYes
$62,562.50
6 Purpose of the issue
Exercise of unlisted options, exercisable at A$0.275, expiring 30 June 2019. On Sale Relief previously granted by ASIC.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
N/A
N/A
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
N/A
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
7 +Issue dates
8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)
19 February 2019
all ASX in
Number
+Class
896,163,678
Ordinary shares
Number
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
19,675,000
28,775,000
31,200,000
420,000
6,005,000
12,291,730
420,000
Options, exercisable at $0.25 each, expiry 31 Dec 2020
Options, exercisable at $0.30 each, expiry 31 Dec 2020
Options, exercisable at $0.35 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022
Options, exercisable at $0.275 each, expiry 24 May 2021
Options, exercisable at $0.275 each, expiry 30 Jun 2019
Options, exercisable at $0.275 each, expiry 30 Jun 2019
Options, exercisable at $0.3125 each, expiry 30 Nov 2021
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
2,546,991
500,000
500,000
500,000
9,776,203
20,000,000
10,000,000
Performance Rights, expiry 31 January 2022
Options, exercisable at $0.285 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022
Options, exercisable at $0.345 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022
Options, exercisable at $0.40 each, expiry 31 Dec 2022
Performance Rights, expiring 31 January 2023
Options, exercisable at $0.49 each, expiry
4 June 2021
Options, exercisable at $0.51 each, expiry 4 June 2021
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security required?
N/Aholderapproval N/A
12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
N/A
13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
N/A
14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
N/A
15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine N/A
