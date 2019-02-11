Australis Oil & Gas : Becoming a substantial holder

| HESTA|

Facsimile

Prom:

F= No m.:

Subled :

Bruce Coa

0387958105

11 FebrUENy 2019

To:

Fal No; pao..:

Subitanu Shareholder Notice - Australs Oil & Gas Ltd

Market Annolncementls Office ASX L nitBCI 1300 135 638

3 holudig this pege

Des S ir / Madmn

'

Please flnd folowing a Notlce of Initial subetantk,1 sh,eholder (form 603) In Australs OU & Gas Unad. This notice relates b positions held by H.E.S.T. Allstrala Urr*ed as Truslee for Heelth

Employees Superannuation Trust Australa rthe Trusteel.

Please contact me should you require addl onal Information.

Re rds,

Mamgo Inv*nent Operanons HESTA Super Fund

Tel: 613 8860 1675

Ent bcooper@heeta,com au

Fonn 603

ae-,11718

Notice of Initial substantial holder

Ta Qm'IMm*Wim

Au**01 & G=Ud

8/ 262 07

1.D- 4111--1-N

ILEATAlm Ihiledilh/88 fortle th Em,lo -4--*Tmill

*MS:41**

006818*

T.1,01.1=b=nalmib-R 11,01.on

8/02/ 019

1-0-4/'..

Thi l:*:1 rm,nli= di,Ii it!,did v al di =dil di= h thi min,mv or wal WII- h li *h,Ini nit the mibl:=u holderer 011 ..... Imd.*-Ulfes:{3) A on h ....... Mill.fe-

d-In-

46#14,/8

¥*11 ,0- 46.9460

B.Dali *rel.4-'Ill=.

The Mon ofthl railla Ill/1/ 40 mIE-al Wh / m =oclib hid in A1I wl* Iigisll* on A1I d*l tl» s:*Illi*:11 hold,r h'In"dili",lil Wh=,=b"g"r

1101 ,rofrele'li'/Irld H.EATAimialhhli:huf=for H.Wh//Wkw..E'.1*k'InThil

lahnefral,-tm

44/7460

Thi pirion, /lid = holdi dthelemintli ref,fed to 6, 0/IOaph 3 ahm, m = f-Am

Mdi d rilii/ Wil

Blilgll/ IIOIMI al =al11*P,som mitled to bi ,/0//Id a. Wd. M

WI In Milll /lasm=

IlaT £#1* Uild I i"/I *r H lh En,009,= a m=lum Tht knI

jPMoil=Ile"110=Ai=hh

ILES-T kni Uillte

44/7460

UIR/".1

S 0,1/1//1.//7.

'

Th colllitll,Itlon 0 6 Ikh Mill/1 h*li WI,d In li Fl.ph 4 /104 =d ID/11/ 4 th, fuu r,=lb /19/mt dil tlit e. 1/1,Ii,lial Fld. bigirni l /,b=,1,Im * 4 Il*Al

Peon Iligi zilemt N-e old=,8 ha-**MA a.*nl,rd

*-8, d=*

ILLS.T. A- la [Inl=i = Trim:= h

118,1#1 B,*1,81 4//./.'*//=' 8/

di * 1< di:9

mo,M11/ //*tlid

. 0-

15/11/201. 20A1//9,

27/11/2018

pullill'll

pUNO'Will

12&054

184882

ups

771435

8711Zm

50 701.00

BU 00

2 Ul.

Ths r=omthi personi n led hparililli 3 abonIiiodi oftheaub*Ir ,1 holil m·emfolla"=

.m.dAO ARSNOf E.W N.Ium al"Ii,41*101 7. AI'lia.. TheM./.ofpe,tom.MI'th form-.fca= i.1,0 ILLS-T AL- m WI*d is Tr=tm fcc Iml 29 2 Le'll.101:reet Hmmt Elliolies Supe,mi#lon ln Whlv£3000 Signa#re M.Ine

P nor/0..

./lifld

443.<>

871110.00

547"£0 m,maa 1&'"41/4

.I.-

1*11=