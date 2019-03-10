Australis Oil & Gas : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity Australis Oil & Gas Limited

ABN 34 609 262 937

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Graham Dowland Date of last notice 26 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Treffina Joyce Dowland the spouse of Mr Dowland. Avalon Valley Pty Ltd < G R Dowland Family Trust> of which Mr Dowland is a director and shareholder. Avalon Valley Pty Ltd < G R and T J Dowland Superannuation Fund > of which Mr Dowland is a director and shareholder. Avalon Valley Pty Ltd < G R and T J Dowland Family Trust > of which Mr Dowland is a director and shareholder. Date of change 8 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change Graham Rochford Dowland  1 ordinary share

 976,744 performance rights Treffina Joyce Dowland  10,803,571 ordinary shares Avalon Valley Pty Ltd  1,200,000 ordinary shares Avalon Valley Pty Ltd  2,400,000 ordinary shares

 300,000 unlisted $0.275 Series A options which expire on 30/06/19 Avalon Valley Pty Ltd  346,428 ordinary shares

 3,200,000 unlisted $0.25 options which expire on 31/12/20

 5,000,000 unlisted $0.30 Series A options which expire on 31/12/20

 5,000,000 unlisted $0.35 Series A options which expire on 31/12/22 Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 200,000 Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $48,000

No. of securities held after change Graham Rochford Dowland  1 ordinary share

 976,744 performance rights Treffina Joyce Dowland  10,803,571 ordinary shares Avalon Valley Pty Ltd  1,200,000 ordinary shares Avalon Valley Pty Ltd  2,600,000 ordinary shares

 300,000 unlisted $0.275 Series A options which expire on 30/06/19 Avalon Valley Pty Ltd  346,428 ordinary shares

 3,200,000 unlisted $0.25 options which expire on 31/12/20

 5,000,000 unlisted $0.30 Series A options which expire on 31/12/20

 5,000,000 unlisted $0.35 Series A options which expire on 31/12/22 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

