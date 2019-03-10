Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australis Oil & Gas : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Australis Oil & Gas Limited

ABN 34 609 262 937

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graham Dowland

Date of last notice

26 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Treffina Joyce Dowland the spouse of Mr Dowland.

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd < G R Dowland Family Trust> of which Mr Dowland is a director and shareholder.

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd < G R and T J Dowland Superannuation Fund > of which Mr Dowland is a director and shareholder.

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd < G R and T J Dowland Family Trust > of which Mr Dowland is a director and shareholder.

Date of change

8 March 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Graham Rochford Dowland

  • 1 ordinary share

  • 976,744 performance rights

Treffina Joyce Dowland

  • 10,803,571 ordinary shares

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd

  • 1,200,000 ordinary shares

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd

  • 2,400,000 ordinary shares

  • 300,000 unlisted $0.275 Series A options which expire on 30/06/19

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd

  • 346,428 ordinary shares

  • 3,200,000 unlisted $0.25 options which expire on 31/12/20

  • 5,000,000 unlisted $0.30 Series A options which expire on 31/12/20

  • 5,000,000 unlisted $0.35 Series A options which expire on 31/12/22

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

200,000

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$48,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Graham Rochford Dowland

  • 1 ordinary share

  • 976,744 performance rights

Treffina Joyce Dowland

  • 10,803,571 ordinary shares

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd

  • 1,200,000 ordinary shares

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd

  • 2,600,000 ordinary shares

  • 300,000 unlisted $0.275 Series A options which expire on 30/06/19

Avalon Valley Pty Ltd

  • 346,428 ordinary shares

  • 3,200,000 unlisted $0.25 options which expire on 31/12/20

  • 5,000,000 unlisted $0.30 Series A options which expire on 31/12/20

  • 5,000,000 unlisted $0.35 Series A options which expire on 31/12/22

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 01:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pMCDONALD : Watch McDonald's RightHear audio orientation app in action
AQ
11:15pVICON INDUSTRIES : Showcases the Latest Valerus VMS, New IP Cameras and the Valerus Security Console at ISC West 2019
PU
11:12pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Carmakers seek electric car sounds for post-petrol era
AQ
11:12pAFCON : Nyambe chooses Warriors
AQ
11:12pAFCON : All eyes on Benson
AQ
11:11pChina orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
RE
11:11pDN TYRE & RUBBER : Dunlop Hints On Return To Nigeria
AQ
11:10pWHITE ENERGY : Singapore Legal Proceedings Update 1908729
PU
11:09pBHARTI AIRTEL : Singtel to invest a further $536m in Bharti Airtel
AQ
11:08pSHANGHAI SHENHUA : Ighalo opens goal account for Shanghai Shenhua
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
2Italy wants to sign Belt and Road deal to help exports - deputy PM
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : DELTA AIR LINES STOCK COULD FLY HIGHER: Barron's
4SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
5IMPERIAL METALS CORP : IMPERIAL METALS : Australia's Newcrest buys Canadian mine for $807 million, door open t..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.