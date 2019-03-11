Australis Oil & Gas : Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

12 March 2019

ASX: ATS

Investment Highlights

Large undeveloped TMS oil position with proven economics and multiple near term upside catalysts

▪ Asset is focused in production delineated core of the TMS

▪ First well in Australis drilling program under budget and materially outperforming type curve

▪ Initial production highlighting increased productivity potential of the TMS Core and completion operations underway on next two wells

▪ Australis TMS production is liquids rich (>95% oil) and sold at a premium to WTI (>$6/bbl)

▪ Position of 110,000 net acres in the TMS core and 410 future net well locations

▪ Each future well has NPV(10) of US$6.3 million at WTI of $60/bbl

▪ Combined Reserves and 2C Resources of 197 MMbbl as at 31 December 2018A,1

▪ Early upside targeted: additional core acreage, well downspacing (+25%), production improvement (+20%) and lower costs per well (-20%). All consistent with achieved upsides in other onshore USA shale basins

▪ Board and management were the founders and key executives of Aurora Oil & Gas and have a track record of delivering shareholder value with US unconventional assets

▪ Operatorship and lease terms provide control and flexibility over capital deployment

▪ Funded for initial development with US$59 million cash pro forma as at 31 December 2018, positive field cashflow and debt facility of US$75 millionB

A): Refer to Slides 11, 12 and Appendices for underlying assumptions and basis for reserves and resources figures B): Cash position includes US$10m debt drawn from debt facility

Corporate Overview

Existing reserves, production and revenue with an institutionally supported register

▪ Founded in 2014 with significant capital contribution by the founders & key management of Aurora Oil & Gas, listed on the ASX in July 2016 (ASX:ATS).

▪ Inventory of 410 future net well locations in the productive TMS with attractive economics and multi-layered upside.

▪ Gas discovery and large exploration targets in Portugal - 458 Bcf 2C2.

▪ Strong balance sheet and cash flow: - Cash of US$38 million at 31 Dec 2018 (Pro forma US$59 million post Feb 19 placement) - Free cash flow from operations funded G&A and lease acquisitions to date - US$75 million Macquarie Bank debt facility

▪ Focus for next 12 months: - TMS drilling program to replicate historical productivity at today's cost base. - Increase production and demonstrate well economics of the TMS Core



-

Carry out Environmental Impact Assessment in Portugal in preparation for drilling

Capital Structure (Mar 2019)(A)

Ordinary Shares(B) 980 million Share Price (6 March 2019) A$0.245 Market Capitalization A$240 million Total Cash (pro forma 31 Dec 2018) (C) A$83 million Total Drawn Debt(C) A$14 million Enterprise Value A$171 million US$120 million(C) Share Register Composition (Feb 2019)

Directors and Management 11%

Retail 17%