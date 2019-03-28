Australis Oil & Gas : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Australis Oil & Gas Limited ACN 609 262 937 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM TO SHAREHOLDERS Date of Meeting Tuesday, 29 April 2019 Time of Meeting 12.00 noon (AWST) Place of Meeting Allendale Square, Level 1, 77 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia A Proxy Form is enclosed Please read this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum carefully. If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting please complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions.

Australis Oil & Gas Limited ACN 609 262 937 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Australis Oil & Gas Limited ACN 609 262 937 (Company) will be held at Allendale Square, Level 1, 77 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia on Monday, 29 April 2019 at 12 noon (AWST) for the purpose of transacting the business referred to in this Notice of Annual General Meeting. AGENDA Financial Reports To receive and consider the financial report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report. 1Resolution 1 - Non-Binding Resolution to adopt Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution: "That the Remuneration Report of the Company as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 be adopted." Note: The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Explanatory Memorandum for further details on the consequences of voting on this Resolution. Voting exclusion statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 1 by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or their Closely Related Parties. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the proposed Resolution or the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chair as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel; and (b)it is not cast on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or their Closely Related Parties. Further, a Restricted Voter who is appointed as a proxy will not vote on Resolution 1 unless: (a)the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or (b)the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Shareholders should note that the Chair intends to vote any undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1. Shareholders may also choose to direct the Chair to vote against Resolution 1 or to abstain from voting. If you purport to cast a vote other than as permitted above, that vote will be disregarded by the Company (as indicated above) and you may be liable for breaching the voting restrictions that apply to you under the Corporations Act. 2

2Resolution 2 - Re-election of Jonathan Stewart as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Jonathan Stewart, who retires in accordance with clause 6.1(f) of the Constitution and, being eligible for re- election, be re-elected as a Director." 3Resolution 3 - Re-election of Steve Scudamore as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Steve Scudamore, who retires in accordance with clause 6.1(f) of the Constitution and, being eligible for re- election, be re-elected as a Director." 4Resolution 4 - Ratification of issue of Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the 27 February 2019 allotment and issue of 83,857,142 Shares at an issue price of A$0.35 per Share to sophisticated and institutional investors on the terms and conditions as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by any person who participated in the issue the subject of Resolution 4 or any person who is an Associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if the vote is cast by: (a)a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 5Resolution 5 - Issue of Shares to Jonathan Stewart, Director, or his nominee(s) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the allotment and issue of up to 2,857,143 Shares to Jonathan Stewart (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum. Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by or on behalf Jonathan Stewart or his nominee(s) or any Associate of any of them. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if the vote is cast by: (a)a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 3

6Resolution 6 - Issue of Shares to Alan Watson, Director, or his nominee(s) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the allotment and issue of up to 285,715 Shares to Alan Watson (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum. Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 6 by or on behalf of Alan Watson or his nominee(a) or any Associate of any of them. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if the vote is cast by: (a)a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 7Resolution 7 - Grant of Performance Rights to Ian Lusted, Managing Director, or his nominee(s), pursuant to the 2019 Award under the Company's Employee Equity Incentive Plan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "For the purposes of section 208 of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the Directors are authorised to issue 1,111,111 Performance Rights for no consideration, with each Performance Right having an exercise price of nil and an expiry date of no later than 31 January 2024 to Ian Lusted (or his nominee(s)) pursuant to the 2019 Award under the Company's Employee Equity Incentive Plan and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes in favour of Resolution 7 by or on behalf of Ian Lusted or his nominee(s), any Director eligible to participate in the Plan or any Associate of any of them. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)the vote is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Further, pursuant to section 224 of the Corporations Act, the Company will also disregard any votes cast on Resolution 7 (in any capacity) by or on behalf a related party of the Company to whom the resolution would permit a financial benefit to be given or an associate* of such a related party. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on Resolution 7 and it is not cast on behalf of a related party of the Company to whom the resolution would permit a financial benefit to be given or an associate* of such a related party. *Note: In relation to immediately preceding paragraph, the word "associate" has the meaning given to that term in the Corporations Act. Further, a Restricted Voter who is appointed as a proxy will not vote on Resolution 7 unless: (a)the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 7; or (b)the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Shareholders should note that the Chair intends to vote any undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 7. Shareholders may also choose to direct the Chair to vote against Resolution 7 or to abstain from voting. If you purport to cast a vote other than as permitted above, that vote will be disregarded by the Company (as indicated above) and you may be liable for breaching the voting restrictions that apply to you under the Corporations Act. Please Note: If the Chair is a person referred to in the section 224 Corporations Act voting exclusion statement above, the Chair will only be able to cast a vote as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote if the Chair is appointed in writing and the Proxy Form specifies how the proxy is to vote on Resolution 7. 4

8Resolution 8 - Grant of Performance Rights to Graham Dowland, Finance Director, or his nominee(s) pursuant to the 2019 Award under the Company's Employee Equity Incentive Plan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "For the purposes of section 208 of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the Directors are authorised to issue 723,810 Performance Rights for no consideration, with each Performance Right having an exercise price of nil and expiry date of no later than 31 January 2024 to Graham Dowland (or his nominee(s)) pursuant to the 2019 Award under the Company's Employee Equity Incentive Plan and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 8 by or on behalf of Graham Dowland or his nominee(s), any Director eligible to participate in the Plan or any Associate of any of them. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)the vote is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Further, pursuant to section 224 of the Corporations Act, the Company will also disregard any votes cast on Resolution 8 (in any capacity) by or on behalf a related party of the Company to whom the resolution would permit a financial benefit to be given or an associate* of such a related party. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on Resolution 8 and it is not cast on behalf of a related party of the Company to whom the resolution would permit a financial benefit to be given or an associate* of such a related party. *Note: In relation to immediately preceding paragraph, the word "associate" has the meaning given to that term in the Corporations Act. Further, a Restricted Voter who is appointed as a proxy will not vote on Resolution 8 unless: (a)the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 8; or (b)the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Shareholders should note that the Chair intends to vote any undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 8. Shareholders may also choose to direct the Chair to vote against Resolution 8 or to abstain from voting. If you purport to cast a vote other than as permitted above, that vote will be disregarded by the Company (as indicated above) and you may be liable for breaching the voting restrictions that apply to you under the Corporations Act. Please Note: If the Chair is a person referred to in the section 224 Corporations Act voting exclusion statement above, the Chair will only be able to cast a vote as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote if the Chair is appointed in writing and the Proxy Form specifies how the proxy is to vote on Resolution 8. 5

