Australis Oil & Gas : Quarterly Activities Report

QUARTERLY ACTIVITES REPORT

4th Quarter 2018

Key Activities & Highlights

TMS Type Curve

31 January 2019

 Provisional well cost for Stewart 30H-1 is under budget at US$10.3 million

Australis' first new well, Stewart 30H-1, significantly outperforming the

 IP30 of 1,177 bbl/day oil (1,248 boe/day)

 Cumulative IP30 production of 35,302 bbl oil (37,425 boe)

 34% greater than the Australis TMS Type Curve

assets in the United States of Drilling Program remains on schedule and below cost expectations

 Taylor 27H-1 drilled and cased at a depth of 19,148ft awaiting stimulation, Williams 26H-2 in horizontal section at a depth of 13,095ft

 Top hole sections drilled and cased on wells five and six in the initial program

 All wells & pad infrastructure costs currently under or on budget

The Company was formed by Strong financial position and funding capacity the founders and key

 Cash position of US$38 million as at 31 December 2018

 Free cash flow from operations funded G&A and lease acquisitions in FY 2018

 US$10 million drawn from Macquarie Credit Facility out of US$75 million maximum available

Key Metrics

UnitQ4 2018

Q3 2018

FY 2018

Land Position (Net)

acres

110,000

110,000

110,000

Mid Case Net Oil (2P + 2C)1,2

MMbbls

172

172

172

Sales Volumes (WI)

bbls

130,000

121,000

506,000

Realised Price

US$/bbl

$65.8

$75.3

$68.8

Sales Revenue (WI)

US$MM

$8.5

$9.1

$34.7

Sales Revenue (Net)

US$MM

$6.9

$7.3

$28.1

Field Netback

US$MM

$3.8

$5.1

$16.3

Cash Balance

US$MM

$38.0

$41.1

$38.0

TMS DRILLING PROGRAM

Australis commenced TMS drilling operations in late September with the Nabors B-14 drilling rig initially contracted to drill six wells.

As previously stated, the objectives of the program were to:

a) repeat the productivity results and drilling times achieved by Encana in 2014 for the wells within the TMS Core but at the current cost base;

b) demonstrate the well economics of the TMS Core acreage over a set of new wells and lift the overall value of the substantial position Australis holds within the TMS Core;

c) convert further acreage to HBP status; and

d) significantly increase field cashflow.

At this stage the initial drilling program is delivering on each of the above objectives.

Continuing the drilling program past the initial six wells with the Nabors rig is subject to a built-in decision point, likely towards the end of the Q1, 2019, based upon the evaluation of early results and market conditions.

Drilling Program Status Summary as at 31 January 2019

Stewart 30H-1 Lateral length drilled of 6,900 ft, completed 20 stages, IP30 of 1,177 bbl/day Bergold 29H-2 Lateral length drilled of 2,000 ft, completed 6 stages, remedial operations underway to establish flow parameters Taylor 27H-1 Lateral length drilled of 6,800 ft, awaiting completion operations Williams 26H-2 Currently drilling lateral, 13,095ft at date of report Saxby 03-10 2H Vertical surface hole drilled and cased to a depth of 3,210ft, awaiting main rig Quin 41-30 3H Vertical surface hole drilled and cased to a depth of 3,220ft, awaiting main rig

All drilling and completion operations to date have been completed without any reportable safety or environmental incidents. An update on these wells is set out below:

The Stewart East Pad

Stewart 30H-1 (99.49% WI - BPO)

The Stewart 30H-1 commenced flowback on 29 December 2018 and oil production commenced on 30 December 2018. Initial 30-day average production results (IP30) were 1,177 bbl/day oil (1,248 boe/day) on a current choke setting of 21/64. Australis is required to report a 24-hour production test rate (IP24) to the Mississippi authorities which was recorded during the 30-day test. The reported IP24 rate was 1,381 bbl/day oil (1,459 boe/day) on a 18/64 choke. The production rate at the end of the 30-day test was 1,141 bbl/day (1,214 boe/day). Choke rates have been managed carefully by Australis to optimise long-term productivity.

The initial IP30 production rates of Stewart 30H-1 is to date materially better than Australis' TMS Type Curve. The TMS Type Curve is based on the 15 wells drilled by Encana in 2014, which have an average 7,200 ft lateral completed well length. Whilst a shorter completed lateral length of 6,850 ft, the IP30 of the Stewart 30H-1 is 34% greater than the IP30 of the TMS Type Curve leading to cumulative production for the 30 days of 35,302 bbls (37,425 boe), which is 8,977 bbls above the TMS Type Curve.

Figure 1 below shows the comparison of Stewart 30H-1 to the TMS Type Curve.

CumulativeOilProduction(bbls)

10

20

30

Time (days)

Stewart 30H-1 Cumulative Production

TMS Type Curve Cumulative Production

Figure 1: Comparison of Stewart cumulative production with TMS Type Curve

The average composition of hydrocarbons produced during the 30 day period has been 94.3% oil and 5.7% gas. Average water cut during the 30-day test period was 33%.

Australis is very encouraged by the Stewart IP30 results and will now closely monitor performance relative to the TMS Type Curve over a longer period. Going forward the Company will advise the market of calendar month production figures as reported to the Mississippi authorities.

Bergold 29H-2 (98.96% WI - BPO)

As previously disclosed, the Bergold 29H-2 was drilled to a depth of 14,524 ft. Difficulties were encountered with the formations above the target TMS zone but below the intermediate casing shoe at 11,670 ft which led to an operational decision to not drill further and secure the existing horizontal wellbore. The Bergold 29H-2 was completed with six fracture stages over a little under 2,000 ft, but a restriction in the wellbore at a depth of 12,616 ft prevented coiled tubing access to drill out the isolation plugs set between stages during the fracture stimulation. Investigative operations with a wireline deployed camera identified a damaged section of casing. Further investigative work with a 24-arm calliper has defined a detailed internal profile which has been used for planning remedial operations.

Prior to commencing the investigation and remedial operations the well was flowed back without completion tubing installed or the removal of the isolation plugs for a period of 20 days. During this time the well flowed at a downhole restricted rate of 50 bbl/day and 87 bwpd on a 19/64 choke, with contributions believed to be only from the 6th stage.

The remedial operations will attempt to re-establish full wellbore access and drill out the remaining isolation plugs, so that all six stages can contribute to flow.

The structural anomalies that are believed to have caused the initial drilling difficulties with this well are localised to a conventional formation structure in the underlying Tuscaloosa sands east of the well and similar issues have not been encountered in any of the other 31 operated TMS wells. Australis still expects this well will serve a number of commercial and operating purposes, including achieving a corestrategy of securing HBP acreage within the TMS Core. Due to its shorter lateral the Bergold 29H-2 will not, however, be representative of expected future TMS core well productivity.

The Taylor East Pad

The Taylor 27H-1 has been drilled and cased to a total depth of 19,148 ft on time and on budget. It now awaits fracture stimulation operations.

The rig has been skidded to the Williams 26H-2 well which had been previously drilled to a depth of 11,867 ft and the 9 5/8" casing set in preparation for completing the build and drilling the horizontal section down dip in the final production 8 ½" hole size. At the time of writing this report the Nabors B14 rig had reached a depth of 13,095 ft having landed successfully in the target zone and drilled approximately 600 ft into the lateral. The rig is presently changing to the drilling assembly designed for the horizontal section.

The Saxby / Quin Pad

To improve efficiency and reduce costs, Australis has used a smaller rig to drill the top-hole sections before the main rig mobilises to location to drill the intermediate and horizontal sections. The Moncla #3 spudder rig has drilled and cased the top-hole section of the Saxby 03-10 2H and the Quin 41-30 3H well to a depth of approximately 3,200 ft.

The map below (Figure 2) shows the location of the ATS operations to date and the location of the above wells within the defined TMS.

Figure 2: Well and Drilling Unit layout for first 6 wells of Australis TMS Development program

Capital Expenditure and Well Cost Update

We are pleased to report provisional well costs to drill, complete, tie-in and install artificial lift on the Stewart 30H-1 of approximately US$10.3 million. This well has been completed ahead of schedule and within budget.

The Bergold 29H-2 is still subject to remedial operations and a final well cost will depend on the actual costs of such remedial action once completed. Rather than seek to address unique localised issues on this well through completing the planned lateral length, the Company has undertaken a more cautious approach to preserve capital for the next wells in the program. Provisional well cost estimates to drill, complete, tie-in and install artificial lift is less than US$10 million.

In addition to the above direct well costs, Australis has invested a further US$0.8 million on items for the shared use by future wells in the Stewart and Bergold production units. This includes costs such as those associated with access and preparation of surface roads to the drilling pad, power access and shared production facilities. These costs will be shared by all future wells on the pad and/or wells within each unit. The development plan currently contemplates four wells on this pad and for future development there will be either four or six wells per pad.

The first surface location used by Australis benefited from certain preparation work carried out by Encana providing capital expenditure savings of approximately US$0.6 million on pad-related infrastructure.

At the time of this report, Williams 26H-2 and Taylor 27H-1 are on schedule and within budget.

TMS LEASE POSITION

During the quarter, Australis continued to consolidate its land position through a targeted leasing program within the TMS Core as well as obtaining more favourable terms on lapsed leases previously acquired from Encana.

Australis also increased its HBP position at year end from 28,500 acres to 29,800 acres as Stewart 30H-1 commenced production. Once production commences for the first well within a production unit, the leases within that unit generally remain HBP until economic production ceases from any well within the unit. Australis' HBP position will continue to grow as wells drilled in new units commence production.

As reported previously, Australis' has increased its lease holding within the TMS Core from 95,000 to 110,000 net acres during 2018. Of the 110,000 net acres that Australis has leased and to which it attributes value within the TMS Core, 29,800 acres are HBP and the remaining 80,200 acres are undeveloped. Over 74% of the TMS Core acreage is either HBP or has an expiry later than January 2021, allowing for timing flexibility and efficient development activities.