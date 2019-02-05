Australis Oil & Gas : Reserve and Resource Update Year End 2018

Australis grows reserve and resource base within the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale

Australis Oil and Gas Limited ("Australis" or "Company") is pleased to provide the market with an update to our reserve and resource position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale ("TMS").

The Company holds 110,000 net acres in the TMS Core, which has been independently assessed by Ryder Scott Company with an effective date of 31 December 2018 to generate the following figures1,2

• PDP of 3.93 MMbbls with an NPV(10) of US$82.8 million.

• Net oil reserve (after royalties) estimates: ▪ 1P - 31.9 MMbbls ▪ 2P - 49.7 MMbbls ▪ 3P - 89.2 MMbbls

• Net contingent oil resources (after royalties) based on the remaining undeveloped acreage in the TMS core: ▪ 1C - 6.9 MMbbls ▪ 2C - 107.8 MMbbls ▪ 3C - 195.4 MMbbls



Australis believes that consistent with industry experience in onshore North American oil shale assets these remaining contingent resources will convert to reserves when assessed for development. This report only assessed 38% of the total acreage position due to an assumed modest development program within the maximum 5 year development timeframe and it was all allocated a reserve category.

Australis has continued to implement its business strategy of accumulating oil in the ground at accretive leasing prices within the TMS Core. This reserve and resource update by Ryder Scott reflects the impact of this strategy as the resource base continues to significantly grow over time and substantial contingent resources are converted to reserves as the development program progresses.

Resource and Reserve evolution

The chart below represents the chronological evolution in our total reserve and most likely contingent resource base since our IPO, reflecting the progression of our strategy.

The substantial increase in the Possible reserve estimate in 2018 was attributable to an increased acreage position at year end, together with an increase in the assumed number of wells drilled for the 2018 reserves estimate, which converted contingent resources to Possible reserves. With additional development drilling, the Company would expect to see the conversion of the majority of these Possible reserves to Proved and Probable reserves over time.

Figure 1: Evolution of TMS Reserves and Resources (MMbbl) (see notes 1 - 5)

Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Reserve and Resource estimates

Australis holds a substantial net leasehold position of 110,000 acres within the core of the TMS in Mississippi and Louisiana. Operations are presently underway on an initial well program to demonstrate execution costs and well productivity in support of an underlying valuation of Australis's interests.

Australis operates 34 wells and has interests in a further 17 wells operated by others in the play most of which have been on production for at least 4 years. The PDP reserve allocation detailed in this report estimates the remaining recoverable hydrocarbons from these wells, which includes the first two wells from the current ongoing development program. Ryder Scott used a subset of 25 of these wells (excluding the new wells) to generate three production type curves for a Proved, Probable and Possible case.

This reserve report considers a modest development program over the next 5 years which conforms to the maximum evaluation timeframe prescribed by the SPE Petroleum Reporting Management System. The development program builds to a maximum of 4 drilling rigs to drill a total of 184 wells within this period. This program equates to the development of 38% of the overall Australis net acreage position.

Ryder Scott deemed all locations that they evaluated for development to be commercial and they allocated the following reserves and resources to the Australis TMS position.

Australis Reserves1,2 Net Oil YE18 Reserve Category Gross Oil Net Oil vs (Mbbls) (Mbbls) YE17 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 6,306 3,927 Proved Undeveloped (PUD) 40,306 27,936 Proved (1P) 46,612 31,863 10.2% Probable Developed Producing 1,309 855 Probable Undeveloped 25,145 16,998 Probable Total 26,453 17,854 Proved + Probable (2P) 73,065 49,717 6.7% Possible Developed Producing 1,532 1,014 Possible Undeveloped 67,251 38,457 Possible Total 68,783 39,471 Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 141,849 89,188 48.2%

Contingent Resource Category Oil (Mbbl)1,2 GasA (MMscf) 1,2 GasB (MMscf) 1,2 Oil Eq (Mboe) 1,2 Oil YE18 vs YE17 Low Estimate (1C) 6,945 2,778 13,174 9,604 -21.6% Best Estimate (2C) 107,809 59,294 27,079 122,205 10% High Estimate (3C) 195,410 131,901 59,108 227,245 9.9%

GasA is gas associated with the contingent resource oil volume, GasB is gas associated with the proved, probable and possible oil volumes however is considered contingent as there are no immediate plans to capture and develop the gas. If in the future the associated gas is developed then these gas volumes will be included in the appropriate reserve category.

Assumptions

Key assumptions used by Ryder Scott to generate these estimates are as follows:

• Reserves and contingent resources estimates are based on the deterministic estimation method.

• The oil price used for all reserve analysis is a flat realised price of US$69.25/bbl, which is based

on the average Louisiana Light Sweet oil price on the first trading day of each calendar month during 2018 adjusted for transportation costs.

• Operating costs are based on actuals incurred between Aug - Nov 2018, which management believe conservatively reflect likely costs going forward.

• The existing PDP estimates are based on production from 34 operated and 17 non-operated wells (33.4 net wells). They have a combined NPV(10) of $82.8 million (pre tax).

• Proposed future well locations are allocated a reserve category based on proximity to existing wells and production.

• The 5 year development plan assumes an single rig operating ongoing, 2 rigs from October 2019, 3 rigs in July 2020 and then running 4 rigs from July 2021, drilling a total of 184 gross well locations and all were deemed commercial. The development plan assumed 8 wells per standard development unit and approximately 250 acre spacing. This represents approximately 38% of the Australis core undeveloped acreage.

• Anticipated D, C & T well costs range from US$10.7 to US$12.1 million depending on well length with an incremental average cost of US$337k per well for shared infrastructure assuming 8 wells in a unit and 4 to 6 wells on each surface pad.

• The development plan assumes a 31 day period to drill new wells.

• Type curves are based on historical production data from a sample of 25 wells. A proved, probable and possible type curve was generated by Ryder Scott and used for future wells

• Well treatable horizontal lengths assumed for new locations ranged from 6,900 ft to 10,154ft horizontally, depending on unit size. Type curves were normalised to horizontal length.

• The Stewart 30H-1 was allocated a PDP type curve that was normalised for the horizontal length of the well for this report as it had only been on production for a day at the effective date. Since that date Australis has reported an IP30 that is significantly above the IP30 of the allocated PDP type curve.

• The Bergold 29H-2 was allocated a PDP type curve based on the initial production in January, which is believed to be from a single fracture stage.

• Average royalty payable on future well locations allocated a reserve in this report was 19.7%.

• Contingent resources are only estimated for areas not included in the reserve analysis. The 1C contingent resources are limited to any unit offsetting existing TMS wells that were not considered for reserves. The 2C and 3C considered all of the undeveloped acreage within the core area, but used different estimates of in-place and recovery efficiencies.

• No gas sales are assumed as all gas is consumed on the lease, therefore neither gas nor gas liquids have been included in the reserves estimates.

PDP reconciliation

The following table provides a reconciliation of net PDP reserves between 31 December 2017 and 31

December 2018

Description Net Oil (Mbbl) PDP + PDNP Reserve (31/12/17)3 4,093 Net Production (31/12/17 - 31/12/18) (407) New wells 383 Technical Adjustment (142) PDP Reserve (31/12/18)1,2 3,927

Contributors to the technical adjustment shown in the above table.

• Operating costs influence economic cut off (i.e. the date in which it is no longer economic to produce oil from a well, generally many years after first production) which in turn varies the attributable reserves at the end of well life but has a negligible impact on discounted NPV values. The operating cost used for future wells is based on actual costs incurred during the period of August to November 2018, which are higher than the operating costs assumed for the YE2017 Report, leading to a reduction of reserves at the end of the life of certain wells. This period captured some of the improvements in LOE, downtime and workover frequency that resulted from changes implemented by Australis to completion design and operating practices. However, reductions in operating costs per barrel have continued since this period but those improvements are not reflected in the assumed numbers within the 31 December 2018 Reserves Report.

• The economic cut off is also influenced by the higher oil price assumptions used in this reserve report compared with the YE 2017 Report.

• Revisions in production forecast based on 2018 production.

Contingent Resource reconciliation

The following table summarises the change in contingent resource estimated on 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2017.

Description Contingent Resource 31 Dec 20173 (MMbbl) Contingent Resource 31 Dec 20181,2 (MMbbl) Low Contingent Resource (1C) Most Likely Contingent Resource (2C) 8.9 98.0 6.9 107.8 High Contingent Resource (3C) 177.8 195.4

The following key factors contributed to the changes in contingent resource.