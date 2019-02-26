Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Austria: Marinomed receives EUR 15m EIB financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:23am EST
  • Vienna-headquartered biopharmaceutical company will use funds for R&D
  • Financing provided under Investment Plan for Europe, or Juncker Plan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing EUR 15m to Marinomed Biotech AG, a Vienna-based biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for allergy, respiratory and eye diseases. The EU bank's loan is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe - also known as the Juncker Plan - under which the EIB and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners and the EIB's financing operations are boosting the competitiveness of the European economy.

Marinomed has developed an advanced R&D portfolio and pipeline of products, based on two proprietary technologies - the Carragelose® and Marinosolv® platforms. The EIB's financing will support the development of Marinomed's two platforms. The most advanced clinical programmes under the Marinosolv® platform include an innovative drug delivery solution for indications in allergic Rhinitis (i.e. hay fever) and allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eye. The pivotal Phase III clinical trial for Marinosolv® lead product Budesolv was initiated as planned in January. The results are expected to be published by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Andrew McDowell, EIB Vice-President responsible for financing in Austria, said: 'With our higher-risk financing to Marinomed we are addressing a market gap of non-dilutive long-term growth capital for highly innovative SMEs. Marinomed can now fully focus on growing its business. This is an excellent example of the value added that the Investment Plan for Europe provides for young and innovative business. We bring together EIB funds and EU budget guarantees to work on deals that otherwise wouldn't have been financed by the EU bank in the same advantageous way.'

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, said:'I welcome this agreement under the Investment Plan, which proves once again that innovation and improved healthcare go hand in hand. Top-notch innovation will help European med-tech companies compete successfully in the global market. I want to congratulate Marinomed for seizing the opportunity offered by the Investment Plan and I hope many more Austrian innovative businesses will follow the example.'

Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, commented: 'With our innovative technology platform Marinosolv® we plan to enter the multi-billion dollar market for the treatment of allergies and eye diseases. We see the EIB's support as further strong confirmation of the enormous medical and commercial potential of Marinosolv®. The EIB financing, together with the proceeds from the IPO, will enable us to accelerate our growth and to leverage the full potential of our platforms.'

The corresponding contracts were signed in Luxembourg on 25 February. The EIB funding will be paid to Marinomed in 2019-2022 and will be repayable in 2024-2027.

Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is a Vienna based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative products derived from patent protected technology platforms to treat respiratory and ophthalmic conditions. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold in more than 30 countries around the world in collaboration with international partners. The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as the eyes and nose. Further information is available at www.marinomed.com.

Disclaimer

EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aMUBADALA PETROLEUM LLC : signed G1/61 PSC in Thailand
PU
03:43aBoeing shifting spare parts in preparation for Brexit - executive
RE
03:41aBanks losing battle to be no-deal Brexit ready
RE
03:35aDollar near one-week lows before Fed testimony; pound jumps
RE
03:35aShoprite has first half-year profit drop in more than a decade
RE
03:34aEU weighs new rules on payments in challenge to Visa, Mastercard
RE
03:33aDollar near one-week lows before Fed testimony; pound jumps
RE
03:23aAUSTRIA : Marinomed receives EUR 15m EIB financing
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : resets growth strategy with cost cutting, divestment plans
3BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
4AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Peugeot-maker PSA lifts profit goal after record 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.