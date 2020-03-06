Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Austria introducing 'spot' health checks at Italian border

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 06:52pm EST

Austria is introducing "spot" health checks at its border with Italy for two weeks as of next week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in which Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Austria, the western segment of which is wedged between Italy and Germany, is a vital transport corridor between those two countries. More than half the freight crossing the Alps passes through the small Alpine republic.

It has so far avoided introducing checks at its border but on Friday it said it would now act to try and slow the spread of the virus from northern Italy, the worst-affected part of Europe. Austria has 63 confirmed cases so far, Kurz said, compared to 4,636 in Italy, where 197 people have died.

"On the issue of checks, health checks at the border, you can picture it this way - of course the police is in charge of deciding which cars it makes sense for and for which it does not, particularly on the basis of license plates," Kurz told a news conference with his interior and health ministers.

He added that an indirect effect would be that "of course it leads to greater awareness, to a certain reduction in border crossings and perhaps to a greater reluctance to undertake unnecessary journeys to at-risk areas".

Kurz also announced that because of the spread of the virus his country was banning direct flights to Iran, South Korea and the Italian cities of Milan and Bologna. There are already no direct connections to China.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pSAUDI ARABIA LIMITS ARRIVALS FROM UAE, KUWAIT, BAHRAIN TO AIRPORTS OVER CORONAVIRUS : Spa
RE
07:42pCoronavirus infects more than 100,000 worldwide, wreaking financial havoc
RE
07:33pTrump Signs Coronavirus Spending Bill -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:32pMainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 6
RE
07:28pNIAUR NORTHERN IRELAND AUTHORITY FOR UTILITY REG : Decrease to SSE Airtricity Gas Supply's tariff welcomed by Utility Regulator
PU
07:28pINTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY : How does Glencore support women in mining?
PU
07:23pELIOT ENGEL : Engel, Castro, and Sires Open an Inquiry into Trump Administration Scheme to Deport Asylum Seekers
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. discussing non-renewal of Chevron's Venezuela waiver, moves to cut oil trade - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says working with state AGs to nab sellers engaged in price-gouging over coron..
2AT&T : AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Settles Colorado Air Pollution Violations -- Update
5LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP : QURATE RETAIL, INC. : to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Tec..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group