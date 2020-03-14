Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Austria launches coronavirus aid, ready to help support companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 04:45pm EDT
A tourist wears a protective mask in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna

Austria is making 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) immediately available to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the conservative-led government said on Saturday as it ditched a central pledge to balance its budget.

The government is ready to provide more financial resources to keep companies afloat, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Austria has closed its borders to most arrivals from neighbouring Switzerland and Italy because of the coronavirus outbreaks there and is in the process of implementing measures to slow the disease's spread, shutting schools and most shops other than those selling food and medicine from Monday.

"A balanced budget is always important, but Austrians' health, jobs and a stable economy is more important," Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel told a government news conference, referring to his and fellow conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's top economic target.

The initial 4 billion euro "corona crisis fund" would cover items such as bridge loans and credit guarantees to shore up businesses' liquidity, Kurz said. Help with shortening working hours for staff and deferring taxes would also be provided.

Asked on ORF TV whether the government had a limit on financial aid, or whether it would provide as much money as necessary, the chancellor said: "There is no limit to what is necessary. In this respect, everything possible is being done to secure the economy, and the jobs in Austria."

The government had the big ambition to maintain liquidity in the affected companies and to make sure that as many people as possible could keep their jobs, Kurz said.

Bluemel is due to give a budget speech on Wednesday. He said that instead of focussing on balancing the books his budget would spell out "the bitter truth of this crisis", and be aimed primarily at helping the country overcome it.

In the past, Bluemel and his party have opposed any move towards more flexibility on the European Union's deficit rules.

In January, the month in which Bluemel's conservatives struck a coalition deal with the Greens and returned to power, he said he opposed any loosening of those EU budget rules, even to enable spending on climate measures.

But in light of the coronavirus pandemic the European Commission, which enforces those rules, has said it will give member states flexibility on budget deficits and state aid.

Austria has had 602 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death so far, and the disease is spreading fast. Italy, across the border, has more than 17,000 cases and 1,200 deaths.

The disease first reached Austria from Italy, and the mountainous west of the country wedged between Italy and Germany has been hardest hit. The ski resort of St Anton am Arlberg and the whole valley of another top resort, Ischgl, were put under quarantine on Friday because of clusters there.

Hundreds of Norwegian and Danish tourists were infected in a bar in Ischgl, where a bar keeper had carried the virus, local Austrian media reported.

Another resort town, Heiligenblut, was put under quarantine on Saturday. Anyone who has been to those towns since Feb. 28 or has been in contact with those people must self-isolate for 14 days, Kurz said.

By Francois Murphy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pAustria launches coronavirus aid, ready to help support companies
RE
04:41pItalians defy coronavirus with mass singing, applause for doctors
RE
04:41pCoronavirus death toll in Italian region Lombardy rises to 966
RE
04:41pCoronavirus death toll in Italy rises to 1,441
RE
03:36pUAE, Saudi central banks roll out $40 billion stimulus for virus-hit economies
RE
02:26pGlobal sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic
RE
02:12pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/03/14No stable foreign trade without further reform
PU
01:37pTrump says hopes the Fed will 'finally get on board'
RE
12:45pAirline SAS to temporarily lay off 100 pilots, 100 cabin crew in Norway -NRK
RE
12:36pItalians sing on their balconies under lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : France not yet considering capital injection for Air France-KLM - official
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group