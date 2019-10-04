Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Austria's AMS fails to complete 4.5 billion euro takeover of Osram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German lighting manufacturer Osram is illuminated

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's AMS said it had failed to reach a required threshold for completing a takeover of Osram but was still exploring strategic options to pursue the acquisition of the German lighting group.

The sensor specialist managed to collect 51.6% of Osram shares, which includes its own near 20% stake, instead of the required 62.5% level, it said on Friday.

"The strategic logic and the significant advantages of combining AMS and Osram are unchanged," AMS Chief Executive Alexander Everke said, adding he still wanted to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics.

"We intend to leverage our position as Osram's largest shareholder in a dialog with Osram as we continue to pursue the

full acquisition of the company."

AMS had fought a fierce takeover battle for the leader in automotive lighting with private equity groups.

It upped its initial bid to 4.5 billion euros (£4 billion) last Friday, days before the acceptance period expired, to defy the entry of a new bidding consortium of Bain Capital and Advent.

The Austrian group also bought as many shares as possible via the market, making it now the largest Osram shareholder with a 19.99% stake.

Separately, Osram on Friday said it had invited AMS's management to engage in discussions on a meaningful and mutually beneficial collaboration. At the same time, the German group said that Bain and Advent were currently inspecting its books "with a view to submitting an offer".

Osram said that "irrespective of the outcome of this inspection and irrespective of the talks with AMS," it would give an update on its strategy on Nov. 12 when it will publish its annual results.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edward Taylor and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 2.05% 44.77 Delayed Quote.86.21%
OSRAM LICHT AG 0.49% 40.84 Delayed Quote.7.17%
THE CARLYLE GROUP L.P. 1.25% 25.06 Delayed Quote.57.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:10pCURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:07pAPPLE : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornographers'
RE
02:06pAPPLE : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornographers'
RE
02:05pU.S. airlines grapple with 'unfair tax' that adds to aircraft supply disruption
RE
02:02pCATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Interim Dividends
PU
02:02pGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Lauren H. Wilson joins German American Bank's West Region Advisory Board
PU
02:01pTrump sees 'very good chance' of China trade deal, says no link to Biden probe request
RE
02:01pIranian hackers targeted U.S. presidential campaign, did not succeed - Microsoft
RE
02:01pMFS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Announces Liquidating Distribution for MFS California Municipal Fund
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group