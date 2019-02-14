Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Austria's competition authority launches probe into Amazon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 05:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's competition authority has initiated an investigation into whether Amazon is exploiting its market dominance in relation with other retailers that use its website as a marketplace, it said on Thursday.

The probe follows a similar move by German authorities, which announced an investigation in November.

European regulators have been taking a tough line on U.S. tech giants like Google and Facebook, while the European Commission is also looking into Amazon's dual role as retailer and marketplace.

The Austrian regulator said it would examine terms and conditions under which the U.S. online giant grants Austrian vendors access to its marketplace.

"There is a suspicion that Amazon puts other retailers on a disadvantage on its marketplace, thereby trying to favor its own offerings," it said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately have a comment.

Austrian retailers had filed a complaint against the U.S. firm over its dual role as a retailer and a marketplace with the authority in December.

They said Amazon could in theory see the prices of the listed retailers on its platform, undercut their prices and attract all that business in the long run.

Nearly every Austrian online shopper has made at least one purchase on Amazon, according to the Austrian Retail Association.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aAustria's competition authority launches probe into Amazon
RE
05:04aU.S. group says Trump trade tariffs cost businesses $2.7 billion in November
RE
05:00aEUROZONE : Flash GDP as estimates at 0.2%
04:57aBOE'S VLIEGHE : Rate Cut Is More Likely Than a Rise in Event of No-Deal Brexit
DJ
04:51aALIBABA : Ant Financial says agrees to buy UK-based currency exchange WorldFirst
RE
04:50aKremlin - Russia's economy can weather new U.S. sanctions
RE
04:42aGerman companies face difficulties in preparing for Brexit - DIHK
RE
04:38aBrexit, trade disputes causing uncertainty for German economy - ministry
RE
04:29aNorway court rules in Oslo's favour in snow crab case with implication for oil
RE
04:27aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : receives ECONEC Delegation ahead of Nigeria's 2019 General Election
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : rebuffs reported calls to cut investment unit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.