Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Austria wants EU coronavirus aid package to help 'poorest of the poor'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/11/2020 | 04:26pm EDT
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives to give testimony at a parliamentary inquiry committee in Vienna

Austria, one of the "frugal four" seeking changes to the European Union's planned coronavirus recovery fund, wants a bigger share of that aid to go to the bloc's poorest countries, its leader said in remarks published on Saturday.

Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden are among the biggest net contributors to the bloc's budget and also generally oppose big spending plans. Together they resisted the idea that the fund contain grants, suggesting only loans instead.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has proposed a 750-billion-euro (670 billion pounds) fund, two thirds of which would be grants. EU leaders hope to hammer out the details at a summit on Friday, and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has conceded that he no longer opposes grants entirely but will discuss the mix.

"According to the Brussels plan, Italy, Spain or Poland would benefit the most," Kurz told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"But in the EU we have significantly poorer countries. My sense of justice tells me: If we in the EU are going to spend that much money, it should primarily flow to the poorest of the poor," he said, without specifying which countries.

Latvia, Romania, Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria are the poorest countries in the bloc on a per capita basis, according to EU statistics office Eurostat https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/GDP_per_capita,_consumption_per_capita_and_price_level_indices. Austria maintains close relations with Western Balkan countries like Croatia.

Instead of using unemployment figures as of 2015 to decide how much countries should receive, the fund should be allocated according to a measure like how much economic output shrank because of the pandemic, Kurz said.

"Granting aid money must be coupled with conditions. Conditionality is important so that money is not used merely to plug holes in budgets," he said saying it should be used for green measures, digitisation and "supporting reforms."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pMandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens
RE
04:55pMINISTER DACIC : A positive dynamics in Serbia-U.S. relations despite real challenges
PU
04:52pTexas covid-19 current hospitalizations rise by 81 to record high of 10,083 total on saturday - state health dept
RE
04:52pTexas coronavirus cases rise by 10,351 on saturday to 250,462 total, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started - state health dept
RE
04:26pAustria wants EU coronavirus aid package to help 'poorest of the poor'
RE
01:52pGas explosion shakes building in iranian capital tehran, injures one person- fire department quoted by isna news agency
RE
01:17pDubai announces new coronavirus economic support worth over $400 million
RE
01:16pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : Centennial celebration is brewing for Pemberton family farm
PU
01:11pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We consider each investment to be a light shed on our future”
PU
12:40pIndia in talks with EU for trade deal, open to pact with UK
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : GERMANY COULD TAKE FURTHER PUBLIC STAKES IN COMPANIES: minister
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Covid-19 Hits Cruise-Ship Crews Hard
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effective date
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: India asks court to stymie potential challenge to Chinese app ban
5CHINA GEZHOUBA GROUP CO., LTD. : KOHALA, AZAD PATTAN POWER PROJECTS TO PRODUCE 1,800MW HYDEL POWER AND GENER..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group