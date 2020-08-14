Austria warns against travel to Croatia

VIENNA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Austria's foreign ministry on
Friday joined Italy in warning against travel to Croatia, as
concerns grow that vacationers could catch the coronavirus and
spread it once they return.
The warning, which comes after Austria recorded 57 new cases
among people returning from Croatia within the last 24 hours, is
effective from Aug. 17, the ministry said.
Nearly a quarter of the people whose infections were
reported within the past seven days show no symptoms, health
minister Rudolf Anschober said. The average age of infected
Austrians was 33.7 years.
The measure will take effect from Monday, and people
returning to Austria will be required to present a negative test
for COVID-19, which should not be older than 72 hours, the
health ministry said.
Austria had already imposed tight testing requirements for
arrivals from other Balkan states in July, after it saw an
increase in infections among people returning from the region.
It has travel warnings for Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro,
North Macedonia and Serbia in place, as well as for European
Union member states Bulgaria and Romania.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases peaked in Croatia on
Friday as the country recorded 208 new cases.
So far Croatia, a country of 4 million people, has recorded
6,258 cases of COVID-19 and 163 deaths.
Austria, with 8.9 million people, has recorded 22,881 cases
and 725 fatalities. As in other countries, the number of new
infections has increased in the summer holiday period.
