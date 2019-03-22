Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Austrian Airlines : OMV innovation project produces synthetic crude from Austrian Airlines plastic cups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:50am EDT
• Since January 2019 OMV has been processing Austrian Airlines plastic cups in the OMV ReOil® pilot plant • OMV produces new fuels and plastics from used plastic cups • The idea of recycling the cups is an initiative of the Austrian Airlines 'Fly greener' team

Link YouTube: You will be directed to a possibly non-accessible site. Take care. Be careful.https://youtu.be/obQYgM5nj4U
**Video usage is for free - Copyright: Austrian Airlines_OMV**

The OMV ReOil® pilot plant has been processing drinking cups used by Austrian Airlines passengers since January 2019. Under this initiative the disposable cups are used to produce synthetic crude.

Since the end of 2018, Austrian Airlines flight attendants have been separating the plastic cups used by passengers from the rest of the waste. A disposal company then cleans and shreds them before delivering them to the ReOil® pilot plant at the Schwechat Refinery. A process known as thermal cracking is used to produce synthetic crude from plastic waste. This crude is then processed in the Schwechat Refinery into fuel or other raw materials for the plastics industry. With this recycling initiative, Austrian Airlines is supporting a circular economy that conserves resources. In addition, Flughafen Wien AG is a key logistics partner in this process.

'Austrian Airlines is consistently striving to reduce waste on board our flights. Our flight attendants have been making a key contribution for many years by recycling. I am delighted that - together with OMV - we have been able to take another crucial step towards this goal on the initiative of the crew members from the Austrian Airlines 'Fly greener' team', said Vera Renner, Vice President Cabin Operations of Austrian Airlines, commenting on the cooperation with the home carrier as part of OMV's ReOil® pilot project.

Thomas Gangl, OMV Senior Vice President Refining & Petrochemicals: 'The exceptional properties of plastic as a material mean make it hard to imagine life without it. In the ReOil® plant, we are able to turn the AUA drinking cups into synthetic crude and then process them into fuel or back into plastics. Our OMV research project allows us to close the circle and reduce waste. These joint efforts send a clear signal of how important conserving resources is to both of our companies'.

OMV has been exploring the potential of used plastics since 2011. After a test unit in the technology center of the Schwechat Refinery yielded successful research results, the significantly larger ReOil® pilot plant started operations in early 2018 in the Schwechat Refinery. 100 kilograms of used plastics can produce 100 liters of synthetic crude.

The cooperation with OMV on the ReOil® project can be traced back to the initiative of the Austrian Airlines team from 'Fly greener'. 'Fly greener' is a project spanning the entire Lufthansa Group. Its goal is to reduce waste volumes and mitigate the environmental impact while optimizing the requisite processes on aircraft. Every Lufthansa Group airline is developing its own ideas and concepts to this end. Several years have already passed since Austrian Airlines started to sort various materials on board and send them for recycling. This involves PET bottles, glass bottles, tetra packs, cans, paper and newspapers. Various projects are currently underway to make air travel more efficient and more environmentally friendly across the group.

Your contact person for requests:

AUSTRIAN AIRLINES
Marleen Pirchner
Telephone +43 (0) 5 1766-11254
marleen.pirchner@austrian.com
http://www.austrianairlines.ag/Press/

OMV Public Relations
Andreas Rinofner
Telephone +43 1 40440 21357
Email: public.relations@omv.com
https://www.omv.com/en/press

Disclaimer

Austrian Airlines AG published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : Joint understanding on the application of the third energy package towards Iceland
PU
12:54pCanada Annual Inflation Rate Climbs 1.5% in February
DJ
12:51pMore shale, who cares? Saudi Arabia pushes for at least $70 oil
RE
12:50pCanada retail sales drop for third month in a row on weak autos
RE
12:50pAUSTRIAN AIRLINES : OMV innovation project produces synthetic crude from Austrian Airlines plastic cups
PU
12:50pCSP CENTRALAS STATISTIKAS PARVALDES : Decline in livestock number
PU
12:46pCanada Annual Inflation Climbs 1.5% in February
DJ
12:46pCanada Retail Sales Decline 0.3% in January
DJ
12:44pSri Lanka signs $1-billion loan with China to build highway
RE
12:42pGerman Bund yield crashes below zero for first time since 2016 on bleak data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
4BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank CEO paid $8 million, top managers get first bonuses in four years
5APPLE : APPLE : New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.