Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Austrian Labour market 2019: increase in employment, decrease of unemployment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

Press release: 12. 07-047/20

Vienna,2020-03-18 - 4.355 million people were employed in Austria in 2019, according to the Labour Force Survey carried out by Statistics Austria. Compared to 2018, the number of employees(3.825 million, +24 800) and self-employed people (482 700, +17 600) increased while the number of unpaid family workersfell (46 900, -6 500). In 2019, the number of full-time employees (+21 800) increased, the number of part-time employees remained at the previous year's level. Both sexes benefited from the increase in employment (men +9 400, women +15 400). Furthermore, the rise in the number of employees was especially high for citizens of the 28 EU member states (+21 100), for elder employees (age group 55-59: +20 400) and persons with higher education.

In 2019, the number of unemployedpeople (204 600) was lower than in the previous year (2018: 220 100). This resulted in an unemployment rate of 4.5% in 2019, less than 2018 (4.9%). Both women and men benefited from this decrease.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, 4.384 million people were employed and 190 200 unemployed, according to international definitions. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, there was a slight increase of employees (+18 400), with the growth being much stronger for full-time employees (+13 500) than for part-time workers (+4 900). The increase in full-time employment (+12 600) benefitted mainly to men, whereas women predominantly saw an increase in part-time jobs (+8 400). The number of unemployed people and the unemployment rate were lower than in the fourth quarter of 2018 (-20 800 people, -0.4 percentage points).

Both data on employment and unemployment are based on ILO definitions. The results refer to the annual average over all calendar weeks.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 20:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pTRUIST FINANCIAL : commits $250,000 to Atlanta Braves' Relief Fund
PR
05:10pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Fair Isaac Corporation
BU
05:09pESTEE LAUDER : Withdraws Fiscal Year Guidance, Citing Impact From Coronavirus
DJ
05:09pPrecision Spine® Launches Nationally the SureLOK™ MIS 3L Percutaneous Screw System Offering Surgeons Outstanding Versatility and Flexibility
BU
05:08pHANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
PU
05:08pHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
05:08pCHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pDYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pOVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Provides a Corporate Update
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
4PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group